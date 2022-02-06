St Johnstone FC awarded Freedom of City of Perth after second cup final win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone FC has been awarded the prestigious Freedom of the City of Perth after their historic cup double win.

The club was presented with the area’s highest honour award by Provost Dennis Melloy during the Freedom ceremony held at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The Courier led calls for the honour after the club’s historic Cup Double in the 2020/21 seasons when the Saints became the fourth Scottish club to win both domestic trophies in a season.

St Johnstone won their first League Cup by beating Livingston 1-0 at Hampden February 2021.

The team returned to the national stadium in May for the Scottish Cup final, where they saw off Hibernian by the same scoreline.

St Johnstone also finished fifth in the SPL that season and qualified for Europe.

Clubs success is ‘beacon’ for city

Provost Dennis Melloy said: “Football clubs play a hugely important role in their communities and St Johnstone’s success last season was a real beacon in what was an otherwise difficult year.

“They gave Perth a real lift and created their own piece of Scottish footballing history by winning both domestic cups.

“The Freedom of the City of Perth is only granted to truly exceptional people and organisations and I think everyone would agree St Johnstone are worthy recipients, not just for their successes on the pitch but also for the vital work they do in the community.

“I am absolutely delighted to present St Johnstone with the Freedom of the City of Perth and am sure they will enjoy even more success in the future.”

Provost Melloy was joined by Perth & Kinross Council Chief Executive Thomas Glen at the ceremony in McDiarmid Park, where they presented the Freedom of the City of Perth to St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown and chairman Steve Brown.

The last Freedom ceremony took place in August 2019 to mark the retirement of the previous Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson.

St Johnstone was formed in 1884, playing its first game on 7 March 1885 at the South Inch.

The club has occupied a number of sites in Perth including St Johnstone Recreation Ground between 1885 and 1924 and Muirton Park from 1924 to 1989.

The club enjoyed its most successful season at Muirton Park in 1969 when the team reached the final of the League Cup for the first time and finished third in the old First Division, qualifying for Europe for the first time.

When local businessmen Geoff Brown became Chairman of a financially struggling St Johnstone back in 1986, he set out a structure that saved the Club and provided solid foundations and business principles which are still firmly in place today.

In 2011 Geoff Brown stepped down from his role as Chairman, and handed the Chairmanship over to his son, Steve. Since then, Steve has delivered unprecedented success to the Club.

The club won its first Scottish Cup in 2014 by beating Dundee United 2-0 at Celtic Park.