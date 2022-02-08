Up to 2,500 trees to be lost at Perthshire wood after storm damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Up to 2,500 trees to be lost at Perthshire wood after storm damage

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 8 2022, 2.53pm
Some of the damaged trees at Huntly Wood.
Some of the damaged trees at Huntly Wood.

Up to 2,500 trees are to be lost at a Perthshire wood after damage caused during this winter’s storms.

Work will get under way later this month to clear the trees at Huntly Wood, near Longforgan.

The trees have been left in an unsafe condition following storms Arwen, Barra, Malik and Corrie.

Visitors to the site are being warned that access will be limited as the work gets under way, with the car park being shut.

Unsafe trees to be ‘extracted’ at Perthshire site

A spokesman for the Woodland Trust told The Courier: “The east side of the wood is closed due to many hung up trees, but the west side is still open for walks.

“We are going to start clearing up the damage soon and will need our car park area for stacking and extracting the timber.

“We are extracting 2,000-2,500 trees – mostly spruce and pine, with some beech and fir.

Access to Huntly Wood will be limited.

“These have become unsafe due to the recent storms.

“In plantation woodlands, where trees are all a similar size, the loss of a few to high winds often makes the rest vulnerable to future problems.

“It is safest to pre-empt this by removing the trees at risk.”

The trust says the wood will be replanted with native trees.

Hundreds of trees will be cut down and removed.

The spokesman added: “The carpark at Huntly Wood will be closed from Monday February 21 for four to six weeks while we clear up storm damage and extract timber.

“The east side of the wood will remain open to people arriving on foot, but the west side is closed. We ask the public to heed all signage.

“Our Backmuir Wood may be an alternative place to visit for those driving.”

Devastation to trees during storms

The devastation to forested areas across Tayside and Fife in recent months has been significant.

At the end of last month, storms Corrie and Malik claimed hundreds of trees at Angus golf clubs while one Edzell home was damaged when a tree crashed into it – one of hundreds in the area felled by the winds.

But the biggest impact came during Storm Arwen with hundreds of incidents reported to councils across the region.

The clear-up operation has been continuing ever since with some areas still out of bounds for visitors.

Shocking Tentsmuir images reveal scale of Storm Arwen damage

