Storm Arwen: Dundee council issues update on work to reopen Templeton Woods

Specialist contractors will arrive at Templeton Woods in Dundee next week as the clean-up from Storm Arwen continues.

The city council is urging people to stay away from the woods – along with Balgay Park and Reres Hill – while work takes place to make the sites safe.

Dozens of trees were blown over or left in precarious positions in the storm at the end of November, with Templeton Woods off-limits since.

The local authority is yet to confirm how long the work will take but says it will provide regular updates.

Dundee City Council responded to more than 50 calls from members of the public to report damage in the wake of the storm, with work to address fallen trees the final part of the clean-up operation.

Contractors will start at Templeton Woods on Monday before moving on to Balgay and Reres Hill.

Councillor Anne Rendall, the neighbourhood services convener, said: “It’s very important that these final operations take place.

“They are very dangerous and therefore it is vital that only the workers with the specialist training enter these taped off areas at our green spaces during this period.

“I urge residents to not use Templeton Woods at this time and follow the instructions on the warning signs.

“Work has progressed recently and staff have cleared the paths at Camperdown Park as well as the Green Circular away from Templeton Woods.

“We ask that members of the public enjoy the green spaces where work has been finished around the city and wait until these vital works are carried out before visiting Templeton Woods, Balgay and Reres Hill again.”

