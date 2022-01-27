Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Dundee council issues update on work to reopen Templeton Woods

By Matteo Bell
January 27 2022, 1.10pm Updated: January 27 2022, 2.36pm
Trees down in Templeton Woods
Templeton Woods has been shut for two months.

Specialist contractors will arrive at Templeton Woods in Dundee next week as the clean-up from Storm Arwen continues.

The city council is urging people to stay away from the woods – along with Balgay Park and Reres Hill – while work takes place to make the sites safe.

Dozens of trees were blown over or left in precarious positions in the storm at the end of November, with Templeton Woods off-limits since.

The local authority is yet to confirm how long the work will take but says it will provide regular updates.

Storm Arwen damage in Balgay Cemetery.
Storm Arwen damage in Balgay Cemetery.

Dundee City Council responded to more than 50 calls from members of the public to report damage in the wake of the storm, with work to address fallen trees the final part of the clean-up operation.

Contractors will start at Templeton Woods on Monday before moving on to Balgay and Reres Hill.

Councillor Anne Rendall, the neighbourhood services convener, said: “It’s very important that these final operations take place.

“They are very dangerous and therefore it is vital that only the workers with the specialist training enter these taped off areas at our green spaces during this period.

Fallen trees in Templeton Woods.
Fallen trees in Templeton Woods.

“I urge residents to not use Templeton Woods at this time and follow the instructions on the warning signs.

“Work has progressed recently and staff have cleared the paths at Camperdown Park as well as the Green Circular away from Templeton Woods.

“We ask that members of the public enjoy the green spaces where work has been finished around the city and wait until these vital works are carried out before visiting Templeton Woods, Balgay and Reres Hill again.”

Earlier this month, the boss of one energy network admitted his disappointment at customers being given inaccurate deadlines for power being restored after thousands were left cut off following Storm Arwen.

