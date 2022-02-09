LGBTI team Perth Parrots and Andy’s Man Club join forces to support locals with floorball session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth’s LGBTI sports team have hosted a session for Andy’s Man Club to raise further awareness of inclusion in sport.

The Perth Parrots are fully inclusive of anyone aged over 18, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.

They train in floorball, a sport similar in style to ice hockey.

But it does not use ice or skates, and uses a ball instead of a puck.

Having teamed up with Andy’s Man Club, both clubs hope each other’s members will find the groups helpful for their wellbeing.

Mental and physical health benefits

Inclusivity is imperative for the Perth Parrots, and inviting Andy’s Man Club was a significant move for the club.

Coach Rhuaraidh Fleming said: “Our taster session with Andy’s Man Club was really important to us as a club.

“Since the Parrots formed, we have made every effort to make it clear that we are an open, welcoming club regardless of who you are or where you come from because sport is for everybody.

It was important to us to make these new connections, bring people together and hopefully give people something fun to do.” Rhuaraidh Fleming, Perth Parrots.

“The past two years have been difficult for all of us. We have all endured months on end without being able to go out, see anybody or do anything.

“So it was important to us to make these new connections, bring people together and hopefully give people something fun to do that they want to continue doing.”

He added: “Sport is proven to be beneficial for mental as well as physical wellbeing and we’re delighted to have partnered up with Andy’s Man Club for this event.

“We’re always on the lookout for new members and are open to anybody who wants to give floorball a try.”

Multi-organisational support

And Andy’s Man Club hopes the session has paved the way for members to further boost their mental and physical health.

Project Development Champion Alex McClintock said: “When we were approached by the Parrots it was something that we were keen to get involved in.

“Hopefully some of our guys who have attended the taster session feel that it’s something that they might want to get more involved in. And this might lead to some of the Parrots attending Andy’s Man Club on a Monday night.

“It’s also important to work in collaboration to encourage people to reach out and talk and to challenge some of the toxic stigmas out there surrounding mental health. We all need to play our part in that.

“AMC hopes that this is just the first event that we can be involved in with the Parrots and the wider LGBTQI community.”

The Perth Parrots meet every Tuesday at Bells Sports Centre between 6pm and 7pm.

Andy’s Man Club Perth meets every Monday at McDiarmid Park from 7pm.