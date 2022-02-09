LGBTI team Perth Parrots and Andy’s Man Club join forces to support locals with floorball session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LGBTI team Perth Parrots and Andy’s Man Club join forces to support locals with floorball session

By Anita Diouri
February 9 2022, 6.30am Updated: February 9 2022, 9.23am
Perth Parrots Andy's Man Club
Perth Parrots and Andy's Man Club members.

Perth’s LGBTI sports team have hosted a session for Andy’s Man Club to raise further awareness of inclusion in sport.

The Perth Parrots are fully inclusive of anyone aged over 18, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Perth Parrots Andy's Man Club
Perth Parrots and Andy’s Man Club members at the taster session.

They train in floorball, a sport similar in style to ice hockey.

But it does not use ice or skates, and uses a ball instead of a puck.

Having teamed up with Andy’s Man Club, both clubs hope each other’s members will find the groups helpful for their wellbeing.

Mental and physical health benefits

Inclusivity is imperative for the Perth Parrots, and inviting Andy’s Man Club was a significant move for the club.

Coach Rhuaraidh Fleming said: “Our taster session with Andy’s Man Club was really important to us as a club.

“Since the Parrots formed, we have made every effort to make it clear that we are an open, welcoming club regardless of who you are or where you come from because sport is for everybody.

It was important to us to make these new connections, bring people together and hopefully give people something fun to do.”

Rhuaraidh Fleming, Perth Parrots.

“The past two years have been difficult for all of us. We have all endured months on end without being able to go out, see anybody or do anything.

“So it was important to us to make these new connections, bring people together and hopefully give people something fun to do that they want to continue doing.”

He added: “Sport is proven to be beneficial for mental as well as physical wellbeing and we’re delighted to have partnered up with Andy’s Man Club for this event.

“We’re always on the lookout for new members and are open to anybody who wants to give floorball a try.”

Multi-organisational support

And Andy’s Man Club hopes the session has paved the way for members to further boost their mental and physical health.

Project Development Champion Alex McClintock said: “When we were approached by the Parrots it was something that we were keen to get involved in.

“Hopefully some of our guys who have attended the taster session feel that it’s something that they might want to get more involved in. And this might lead to some of the Parrots attending Andy’s Man Club on a Monday night.

Andy's Man Club Perth
Alex McClintock. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“It’s also important to work in collaboration to encourage people to reach out and talk and to challenge some of the toxic stigmas out there surrounding mental health. We all need to play our part in that.

“AMC hopes that this is just the first event that we can be involved in with the Parrots and the wider LGBTQI community.”

The Perth Parrots meet every Tuesday at Bells Sports Centre between 6pm and 7pm.

Andy’s Man Club Perth meets every Monday at McDiarmid Park from 7pm.

