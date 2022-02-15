Man arrested following early morning A90 crash near Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences following a crash near Perth on Tuesday morning.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident shortly before 6am on the A90 southbound near Kinfauns.

The collision involved one vehicle, the emergency services attended but there were no injuries.

The road was partially blocked for more than an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 5.35am on Tuesday, February 15 following the report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A90 slip road at the Kinfauns Interchange.

“Emergency services attended and there were no injuries.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”