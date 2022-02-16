The Glenturret Lalique: Crieff restaurant receives coveted Michelin Star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Crieff restaurant has been honoured with a prestigious Michelin Star.

The Glenturret Lalique, based in Scotland’s oldest whisky distillery, has received the accolade – which recognises culinary excellence.

In a post on social media, the Michelin Guide praised the venue for its “multi-course tasting menu of expertly crafted modern dishes”.

Chef Mark Donald said: “I am so proud that Michelin have acknowledged the hard work, creativity and dedication from my team – and everyone at The Glenturret.

“Our Scottish heritage and surroundings are vital to the heart and soul of the restaurant.”

It comes just three months after Glenturret Lalique was added to the Michelin Guide.

John Laurie, the restaurant’s managing director, said previously: “We’ve been working really hard to deliver something new here at Glenturret.

“We’re the first fine dining restaurant in a whisky distillery in Scotland, so ever since we started we’ve known that what we were doing is completely different.

“All of the Glenturret team are really overjoyed, really proud to be working somewhere that’s getting us this kind of recognition.”

The Crieff restaurant becomes one of five restaurants in Perth and Kinross to have received a Michelin Star.