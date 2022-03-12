Foul play: How one Perth pet owner gave false details to avoid dog poo fine as hundreds go unpaid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Less than half of pet owners in Tayside and Fife are paying fines for not picking up dog poo – with one even giving false details to escape punishment.

Data obtained by The Courier shows 398 fines were handed out over the last five years – and only 146 were paid.

Fixed penalty notices of £80 are issued for dog fouling, which can rise to £100 if the fine is not paid within 28 days.

Further action can then be taken if the culprit refuses – though criminal prosecutions remain rare.

New figures show the extent of the problem in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire – including specific areas where fines have been dished out.

Dog fouling in Dundee

Our freedom of information request shows that in 2020/21, just one fine issued out of 13 in Dundee was paid.

And over the last four years, from 163 fines dished out, only 45 were paid.

The data also shows that not one fine has been issued in Broughty Ferry in that time, despite the issue being described as an “epidemic” for the area.

A spokesperson for Broughty Ferry Community Council says more fines being handed out would help to address the problem.

The spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing and I think individuals need to take responsibility.

“While the local authority has the ability to hand out fines, it’s not surprising that it’s not happening in Broughty Ferry.”

Last month, Dundee City Council said it had noticed a rise in the amount of dog waste being left in streets and parks.

This was put down to a rise in dog ownership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Areas where fines have been issued include:

Gardners Lane

Loganlee Terrace

Balgowan Drive

Thurso Crescent

Ballindean Road

Earn Crescent

Polepark Road

Lismore Terrace

Hebrides Drive

Craigmount Place

Dundee City Council told The Courier that all fouling complaints are investigated, but the majority do not come from perpetrators being caught in the act, making issuing fines more difficult.

A spokesperson said: “Early-morning and late-evening patrols are carried out and fixed penalties are issued when an offence has been witnessed.”

Fife Council fines

Seven out of 11 fines handed out in Fife last year were paid.

But just 45% of pet owners – 49 out of 108 – given fines over the last five years have paid up.

Dog waste has been highlighted as a major issue at Kirkcaldy promenade in recent weeks.

The safer communities team at Fife Council has been visiting Kirkcaldy prom as part of efforts to tackle the problem.

The Fife Council data shows the Lang Toon had the most fines issued last year, with five.

Project Twilight is back and is hitting Kirkcaldy Promenade all this week.

Kirstie Freeman, safer communities manager, said: “Dog fouling is an observable offence, so to be able to issue a fixed penalty, we have to witness the act taking place, or have members of the public willing to give a formal statement to enable us to take any action.

“We also need to know the identity of the individual in charge of the dog at the time the offence takes place to be able to issue a fixed penalty.”

Other areas where fines were handed out in Fife last year include:

Burntisland

Dunfermline

Dysart

Cairneyhill

Rosyth

Buckhaven

‘Longstanding problem’ for Angus

In Angus, just nine of the 20 fines handed out in 2021 were paid.

Areas targeted include:

Arbroath

Brechin

Carnoustie

Forfar

Kirriemuir

Monifieth

Montrose

In the last five years, 65 fines were issued but Angus Council says information on the number paid is unavailable for most of that period.

Dr David Rorie, chairman of Carnoustie Community Council, has described it as a “longstanding problem for Carnoustie and Angus”.

He said: “Seeing our public spaces in a disgusting state is frustrating for the sensible dog owners, and here in Carnoustie, with our parks and seafront popular walking areas, it is often the local residents who go out and clean up their own neighbourhood.

“The tiny number of fines issued, with the majority unpaid, shows both the disdain these people have for basic civilised behaviour, and also the sort of person we are dealing with.”

An Angus Council spokesman sys the local authority encourages people to report dog fouling online, but the most “effective” way to deal with the issue is for owners to clean up after their pets.

He added: “Whether or not criminal proceedings are raised is a matter for the procurator fiscal.”

Perth pooch owner gave false details

Some pet owners in Perthshire have actively sought to avoid punishment.

Four fines were issued in 2020/21 across the region but one dog walker on North Inch in Perth gave officers false details.

The others – handed out in The Birks, Aberfeldy; Grandtully; and Bute Drive in Perth – paid up.

A total of 60 people have been given fines in the county in the last five years, with 38 of those paid.

Of those, 12 refused to give details or offered false information, four went to court, five were revoked and one is still pending.

Perth and Kinross council has been approached for comment.