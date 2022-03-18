‘It’s heartbreaking’: Neighbours’ sadness after Perth man, 55, dies in flat fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have expressed their “heartbreak” after a local man died following a flat fire in Perth.

A man in his fifties was rushed to Ninewells Hospital on Friday morning, after a blaze on Bute Drive.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as a fire ripped through a property shortly before 4am.

Neighbours saw firefighters bravely battling to save the man as they administered first aid outside his home.

Police Scotland confirmed the 55-year-old died and say there are no suspicious circumstances following an investigation.

Those living near the property led tributes to their neighbour as news broke of his passing.

‘Thoughts with the man’s family’

Bill Findlay, 64, said he was awoken in the early hours of the morning.

He added: “It’s heartbreaking that someone has died.

“I was awoken to the emergency services on the scene and I saw a lot of smoke coming from the property.

“I’d heard he passed away this afternoon and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”

‘Heard glass smashing’

Another resident who did not wish to be named said the blaze had started at around 3.30am.

He added: “The first thing I heard was the glass smashing.

“The residents residing in that close were evacuated.

“Some of the fire crew members were giving the guy CPR at the scene before he was taken away in an ambulance.

“There was two ambulance crews in attendance.”

‘Fire investigation’

Stan Moore, who lives opposite the flat, said he was sorry to hear his neighbour had passed away.

The 57-year-old added: “We just returned home at around midday and there was still a number of emergency services vehicles at the scene.

“There was a big fire investigation unit and a number of police cars here at that time.

“The man had lived at the address for a number of years and I’m just so sorry to hear that he has passed away.”