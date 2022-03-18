‘It’s heartbreaking’: Neighbours’ sadness after Perth man, 55, dies in flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Perth & Kinross

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Neighbours’ sadness after Perth man, 55, dies in flat fire

By James Simpson
March 18 2022, 7.04pm Updated: March 19 2022, 8.43am
The aftermath of the tragic flat blaze.
The aftermath of the tragic flat blaze.

Residents have expressed their “heartbreak” after a local man died following a flat fire in Perth.

A man in his fifties was rushed to Ninewells Hospital on Friday morning, after a blaze on Bute Drive.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as a fire ripped through a property shortly before 4am.

Neighbours saw firefighters bravely battling to save the man as they administered first aid outside his home.

Police Scotland confirmed the 55-year-old died and say there are no suspicious circumstances following an investigation.

Those living near the property led tributes to their neighbour as news broke of his passing.

‘Thoughts with the man’s family’

Bill Findlay, 64, said he was awoken in the early hours of the morning.

He added: “It’s heartbreaking that someone has died.

“I was awoken to the emergency services on the scene and I saw a lot of smoke coming from the property.

“I’d heard he passed away this afternoon and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”

The flat has been gutted by the blaze.

‘Heard glass smashing’

Another resident who did not wish to be named said the blaze had started at around 3.30am.

He added: “The first thing I heard was the glass smashing.

“The residents residing in that close were evacuated.

“Some of the fire crew members were giving the guy CPR at the scene before he was taken away in an ambulance.

“There was two ambulance crews in attendance.”

‘Fire investigation’

Stan Moore, who lives opposite the flat, said he was sorry to hear his neighbour had passed away.

The 57-year-old added: “We just returned home at around midday and there was still a number of emergency services vehicles at the scene.

“There was a big fire investigation unit and a number of police cars here at that time.

“The man had lived at the address for a number of years and I’m just so sorry to hear that he has passed away.”

