Man taken to hospital following early morning fire in Perth flat

A man has been taken to hospital following an early morning fire in a Perth flat.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Bute Drive just after 4am, following a report of a fire in a first-floor flat.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

The blaze has now been extinguished, however emergency services remain at the scene.

Police statement

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.35am on Friday March 18, police were called to a report of a fire at a property on Bute Drive, Perth.

“Officers attended and one man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Crews called out at 4am

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.03am on Friday, March 18 to reports of a fire within a property in Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene at Bute Drive, where firefighters were met by a fire within a first floor flat.

“Crews have extinguished the fire and currently remain at the scene.”