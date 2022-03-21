Otherlands Festival: More acts announced for Scone Palace line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another 40 acts have been announced for the line-up of Otherlands Festival at Scone Palace this summer.

The three-day camping festival is the first of its kind hosted at the venue, just outside Perth.

The outdoor event was first announced by Edinburgh-based promoter Fly at the beginning of this year.

Last month, the festival announced its first round of acts including Bicep, Jamie XX and Tom Misch.

Adding to their stage partnership with BBC Introducing, Otherlands organisers have also revealed partnerships with world famous Sub Club, Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s and London-based music broadcaster the Boiler Room.

Additional acts announced

More live acts for the festival include: Maverick Sabre, Kojaque, Hyyts, Vlure, Chef, Theo Bleak, Priestgate, Parliamo, Kaputt and Billy Got Waves.

Other DJs secured for the festival are: Craigie Knowes, Harri & Domenic, Rebecca Vasmant, Butho The Warrior b2b Optimistic Soul, Craig Richards b2b Nicolas Lutz, Eclair Fifi, Roman Flügel, Telford b2b Stevie Cox, Junior, Chaos In The CBD, Dream_E, Magic City and Testpress.

Additional club partners announced for Otherlands include:

Jaime

Le Freak & Friends

Mi Casa

Progressive

Voyage

All Good

Céleste

Dannsa

Nightube

Pure Honey

Rare

Alien Communications

DBT

Picnic Records

Selextorhood

Otherlands will feature six stages and promises to showcase a host of music genres.

Fly – which has organised events at the likes of Princes Street Gardens and Hopetoun House – says even more acts are still to be announced.

Tier 2 and Day Tickets for Otherlands go on sale on Friday.