Home News Perth & Kinross

Otherlands Festival: More acts announced for Scone Palace line-up

By Amie Flett
March 21 2022, 4.19pm Updated: March 21 2022, 5.22pm
Acts including Tom Misch, Jamie XX and Bicep are heading for Otherlands at Scone Palace.
Another 40 acts have been announced for the line-up of Otherlands Festival at Scone Palace this summer.

The three-day camping festival is the first of its kind hosted at the venue, just outside Perth.

The outdoor event was first announced by Edinburgh-based promoter Fly at the beginning of this year.

Scone Palace.
Last month, the festival announced its first round of acts including Bicep, Jamie XX and Tom Misch.

Adding to their stage partnership with BBC Introducing, Otherlands organisers have also revealed partnerships with world famous Sub Club, Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s and London-based music broadcaster the Boiler Room.

Additional acts announced

More live acts for the festival include: Maverick Sabre, Kojaque, Hyyts, Vlure, Chef, Theo Bleak, Priestgate, Parliamo, Kaputt and Billy Got Waves.

Other DJs secured for the festival are: Craigie Knowes, Harri & Domenic, Rebecca Vasmant, Butho The Warrior b2b Optimistic Soul, Craig Richards b2b Nicolas Lutz, Eclair Fifi, Roman Flügel, Telford b2b Stevie Cox, Junior, Chaos In The CBD, Dream_E, Magic City and Testpress.

Singer Maverick Sabre.
Additional club partners announced for Otherlands include:

  • Jaime
  • Le Freak & Friends
  • Mi Casa
  • Progressive
  • Voyage
  • All Good
  • Céleste
  • Dannsa
  • Nightube
  • Pure Honey
  • Rare
  • Alien Communications
  • DBT
  • Picnic Records
  • Selextorhood

Otherlands will feature six stages and promises to showcase a host of music genres.

Fly – which has organised events at the likes of Princes Street Gardens and Hopetoun House – says even more acts are still to be announced.

Tier 2 and Day Tickets for Otherlands go on sale on Friday.

