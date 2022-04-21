Tayside agri consultant caught in Russian invasion launches drive to support Ukrainian families coming to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tayside agri consultant caught in Russian invasion launches drive to support Ukrainian families coming to Scotland

By Graham Brown
April 21 2022, 12.02pm Updated: April 21 2022, 12.33pm
Perth agricultural consultant Allen Scobie was in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began.
Allen Scobie from Perth was in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began.

A Tayside agricultural consultant who fled the invasion of Ukraine is using his personal experience of the “horrific” situation to encourage support for refugees coming to Scotland.

Allen Scobie found himself caught in the capital city of Kyiv as Putin launched the February assault.

The Perth-based agronomist made it to Romania after a lengthy and harrowing journey in the early days of the war.

Allen Scobie
Allen Scobie from Perth has been an international agricultural consultant for more than 30 years.

He is devastated to see the unfolding tragedy and its impact on “the most hospitable people in the world”.

And Allen says more needs to be done to cut through the red tape getting in the way of bringing Ukrainian families to Scotland.

On Saturday, he will launch the first in a series of talks charting his own experience and encouraging Taysiders to support the war-ravaged nation and its people.

Allen’s experience

Over the last 14 years, Allen has worked extensively in Ukraine.

He was in Kyiv for a conference and business meetings when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched the February invasion.

“I woke up at 5am, switched on the TV and saw what was happening,” said Allen.

Ukraine war

“From the balcony of the hotel I could hear the shelling on the other side of the city.

“I have never seen Kyiv so quiet.”

He and his Ukrainian business partner took the decision to head to western Ukraine.

“A journey that should have taken eight hours took us eight days,” he said.

“The last 25 kilometres we were on the side of the road for three days and three nights.

“But we couldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for the people there.

A farmer's photo of an unexploded missile in a Ukrainian field sent to Allen.
A farmer’s photo of an unexploded missile in a Ukrainian field sent to Allen.

“Because of my business there we were stopping at farms and they were giving up their fuel and taking us in and feeding us.

“No-one would take any money, they just wanted to try to help us.

“The Ukrainian people are the most hospitable in the world – I see a lot of similarities between them and the Scots.”

Concerned calls from home

But Allen admits the danger of the situation he was caught up in did not fully hit home at that time.

“Bombers were flying over us, my family and other people were constantly trying to contact me to find out where I was, but in a sense ignorance was bliss,” he said.

The convoy Allen was part of in his journey out of Ukraine.
The convoy Allen was part of in his journey out of Ukraine.

“We were just trying to make our way out of the country.

“At that time we hadn’t seen the atrocities we are seeing now.

“But in some way all of us are in a sort of club because we have all made the journey out of Ukraine.

“That is why I want to do anything I can to help these people.”

Eassie hall event will support Ukraine appeal

He is giving a talk in Eassie Hall on Saturday night which will also raise money for the Ukrainian Women and Children Appeal.

It starts at 7pm and Allen can also be contacted at allen@allenscobieconsultancy.com

Allen has similar presentations lined up with groups such as Young Farmers and Rotary Clubs.

“It will be an insight into my own experience,” he said.

“And I am still getting updates from friends there who are still working or fighting for Ukraine.”

Refugees with children wait for a transport in Poland after fleeing the Russian invasion into Ukraine
Refugees with children wait for a transport in Poland after fleeing the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

He is highly critical of the delays facing families wanting to come to Scotland.

“Through my business I am dealing with particularly farmers who say they have accommodation and want to help, but the visa situation is making it so difficult.

“We have more than 20 sponsors for women and children wanting to come here and I know there are many more folk who want to help.

“It is a horrible situation in Ukraine. I just want to try to do my bit and to help others to do theirs if they are willing.

“And as soon as this war is over, as soon as the victory announcement is made, I will be on the first plane back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier