Tayside agri consultant caught in Russian invasion launches drive to support Ukrainian families coming to Scotland

A Tayside agricultural consultant who fled the invasion of Ukraine is using his personal experience of the “horrific” situation to encourage support for refugees coming to Scotland.

Allen Scobie found himself caught in the capital city of Kyiv as Putin launched the February assault.

The Perth-based agronomist made it to Romania after a lengthy and harrowing journey in the early days of the war.

He is devastated to see the unfolding tragedy and its impact on “the most hospitable people in the world”.

And Allen says more needs to be done to cut through the red tape getting in the way of bringing Ukrainian families to Scotland.

On Saturday, he will launch the first in a series of talks charting his own experience and encouraging Taysiders to support the war-ravaged nation and its people.

Allen’s experience

Over the last 14 years, Allen has worked extensively in Ukraine.

He was in Kyiv for a conference and business meetings when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched the February invasion.

“I woke up at 5am, switched on the TV and saw what was happening,” said Allen.

“From the balcony of the hotel I could hear the shelling on the other side of the city.

“I have never seen Kyiv so quiet.”

He and his Ukrainian business partner took the decision to head to western Ukraine.

“A journey that should have taken eight hours took us eight days,” he said.

“The last 25 kilometres we were on the side of the road for three days and three nights.

“But we couldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for the people there.

“Because of my business there we were stopping at farms and they were giving up their fuel and taking us in and feeding us.

“No-one would take any money, they just wanted to try to help us.

“The Ukrainian people are the most hospitable in the world – I see a lot of similarities between them and the Scots.”

Concerned calls from home

But Allen admits the danger of the situation he was caught up in did not fully hit home at that time.

“Bombers were flying over us, my family and other people were constantly trying to contact me to find out where I was, but in a sense ignorance was bliss,” he said.

“We were just trying to make our way out of the country.

“At that time we hadn’t seen the atrocities we are seeing now.

“But in some way all of us are in a sort of club because we have all made the journey out of Ukraine.

“That is why I want to do anything I can to help these people.”

Eassie hall event will support Ukraine appeal

He is giving a talk in Eassie Hall on Saturday night which will also raise money for the Ukrainian Women and Children Appeal.

It starts at 7pm and Allen can also be contacted at allen@allenscobieconsultancy.com

Allen has similar presentations lined up with groups such as Young Farmers and Rotary Clubs.

“It will be an insight into my own experience,” he said.

“And I am still getting updates from friends there who are still working or fighting for Ukraine.”

He is highly critical of the delays facing families wanting to come to Scotland.

“Through my business I am dealing with particularly farmers who say they have accommodation and want to help, but the visa situation is making it so difficult.

“We have more than 20 sponsors for women and children wanting to come here and I know there are many more folk who want to help.

“It is a horrible situation in Ukraine. I just want to try to do my bit and to help others to do theirs if they are willing.

“And as soon as this war is over, as soon as the victory announcement is made, I will be on the first plane back.”