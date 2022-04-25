Budding heavies ready for the start of the Highland games season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twenty athletes gathered at Market Park in Crieff, the home of Crieff Highland Games, for this year’s first training event for new ‘heavy’ event competitors.

After two years with hardly any Highland games and the 2022 season only a few weeks away, an introductory training day for heavyweight throwing events was held on Sunday with the aim of attracting more heavy event competitors into Highland games.

In splendid weather the participants of all ages came from all over Scotland and the north of England to learn the techniques of disciplines including the caber toss and hammer throw.

Over the course of the day, the athletes were shown the basics of all the heavyweight events by three coaches with many years’ experience on the games circuit.

The day was a joint initiative of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association (RSHGA), the hosts Crieff Highland Games and the Perthshire Highland Games Association (PHGA).

RSHGA Secretary Ian Grieve said: “The competitors went home tired but with a good insight into what’s needed to compete at the games; hopefully we’ll see them in the years to come.

“With over 60 Highland games scheduled to go ahead from May to September this is an excellent opportunity for new competitors to make a start in our long standing traditions of Highland games.”

More information is available at www.rshga.org