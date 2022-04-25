Budding heavies ready for the start of the Highland games season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Budding heavies ready for the start of the Highland games season

By Michael Alexander
April 25 2022, 5.00pm
A Highland games training day was held at Crieff

Twenty athletes gathered at Market Park in Crieff, the home of Crieff Highland Games, for this year’s first training event for new ‘heavy’ event competitors.

After two years with hardly any Highland games and the 2022 season only a few weeks away, an introductory training day for heavyweight throwing events was held on Sunday with the aim of attracting more heavy event competitors into Highland games.

In splendid weather the participants of all ages came from all over Scotland and the north of England to learn the techniques of disciplines including the caber toss and hammer throw.

Over the course of the day, the athletes were shown the basics of all the heavyweight events by three coaches with many years’ experience on the games circuit.

The day was a joint initiative of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association (RSHGA), the hosts Crieff Highland Games and the Perthshire Highland Games Association (PHGA).

RSHGA Secretary Ian Grieve said: “The competitors went home tired but with a good insight into what’s needed to compete at the games; hopefully we’ll see them in the years to come.

“With over 60 Highland games scheduled to go ahead from May to September this is an excellent opportunity for new competitors to make a start in our long standing traditions of Highland games.”

More information is available at www.rshga.org

