Alyth restaurant to close doors as rising costs put owner ‘between a rock and a hard place’

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 4 2022, 2.42pm Updated: May 4 2022, 7.44pm
Pitcrocknie Alyth.
The Pitcrocknie restaurant and café in Alyth will close.

A Perthshire restaurant is to close as owners say they are “unable to survive” rising costs.

The Pitcrocknie restaurant and café in Alyth will shut next week, six years after opening.

Owners say they were “stuck between a rock and a hard place” due to the price hikes required to claw back what was lost during the pandemic and a drop in customer numbers.

The owners took to Facebook to make the ‘tough’ announcement.

The statement said: “We find ourselves unable to continue as we simply aren’t making enough money to pay the bills.”

Unable to survive

It added: “There are several reasons for this, we were on the up with an excellent reputation, increased footfall, then we were hit, as was everyone else, by Covid.

“With all this going on everyone has had to tighten their belts, unfortunately this has lead to reduction in footfall to the restaurant with all signs pointing to the situation getting worse.”

Pitcrocknie.
The Pitcrocknie restaurant has been open for six years

The Pitcrocknie’s last day in operation will be Sunday May 15.

The statement ended: “We now find ourselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, we can’t put prices up by the amount that we would need to, and we can’t survive if we don’t, so it is with sadness that we have made the tough decision to close.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our treasured customers, for your continual support.

“As we are getting closer to closing, we will have to reduce our menu but what we can guarantee is that you will always get the quality that you have come to expect.”

