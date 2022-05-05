Mum to hold torchlit Light of Life walk through Perth in memory of those lost to suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mum to hold torchlit Light of Life walk through Perth in memory of those lost to suicide

By Sean O'Neil
May 5 2022, 1.25pm Updated: May 5 2022, 2.24pm
Tracy Swan lighting a candle
Tracy Swan lights a candle in 2019

Loved ones of people lost to suicide will gather in Perth at 4am this weekend for a torchlit Light of Life walk to raise awareness of mental health.

Tracy Swan, whose daughter Jodie McNab took her own life at Murray Royal Hospital in 2013, has organised the walks since 2015 when it was previously called Darkness into Light.

The mum told The Courier the procession is in memory of all those lost to suicide while raising awareness of self-harm and the support networks now in place around the Fair City.

Tracy Swan at The Neuk.
Tracy Swan at The Neuk.

Tracy, who began The Lighthouse for Perth following her daughter’s death, hopes that hundreds of people will gather with them at the South Inch shortly before 4am on Saturday, May 7.

Previous years have gathered around 150 walkers but Tracy expects more to join their first event in two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s good to talk

She said: “It’s a good thing for people to come along and they can speak to people who have been through the same thing as they have.

“Things have gotten worse over the last two years. There’s a lot of suicides in Perth that have gone under the radar.

“It’s a moment of reflection to everyone.”

A number of support groups for mental health, including The Lighthouse, Andy’s Man Club and Linda’s Ladies, have been set up in Perth and Kinross over the last few years

“I’m hoping this year will be a lot bigger because we have a lot of groups set up now.

“There’s so many different mental health services in Perth now so hopefully they will get out there.”

The 2019 edition of the Darkness into Light walk
Darkness into Light walk 2019

‘A group of us have lost kids’

Tracy began the remembrance walks with families of other young people lost to suicide.

“There was a group of us that have all lost kids to suicide but since then it has been growing.”

The walk has changed its name this year to Light of Life so as not to get confused with the Darkness into Light walk which began in Dublin before becoming an international event.

Tracy has asked anyone joining the walk to bring a torch and said she will also have a bucket of candles.

The procession will leave the South Inch at 4am and make its way along Tay Street before sunrise.

Murray Royal Hospital

Tracy’s daughter Jodie McNab took her own life on Moredun Ward at Murray Royal Hospital aged 22.

Jodie McNab
Jodie McNab

In 2020, NHS Tayside were fined £120,000 for criminal failings which led to her death and the deaths of the two other women on the same ward, Rebecca Sangster and Jacqueline Proctor.

Less than ten months later in January 2021 another young woman, Celine Dinis, died following an incident on Moredun.

Earlier this year, an investigation by The Courier, uncovered that a fifth patient had also died following an incident on the ward.

Read our Moredun Ward Investigation

Inside Moredun Ward: Investigation uncovers fifth death at disgraced Perth mental health facility

