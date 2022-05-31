Bid to save historic Perthshire inn as Covid hits international tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bid to save historic Perthshire inn as Covid hits international tourism

By Emma Duncan
May 31 2022, 12.08pm Updated: May 31 2022, 12.46pm
The Struan Inn.

The owner of a historic inn in Perthshire is bidding to save the venue by turning it into self-catering accommodation – after Covid hit its main market of international tourists.

Mary-Ann MacKinnon has lodged plans with Perth and Kinross Council to change the use of The Struan Inn at Calvine, five miles outside Blair Atholl.

It comes as she says the pandemic has killed off much of her custom – with the venue, dating from 1863, previously relying heavily on visitors from overseas.

90% of guests were international tourists

In a planning statement to Perth and Kinross Council, Ms MacKinnon said: “Pre-pandemic, approximately 90% of guests were international tourists staying for one night on the way to/from Edinburgh or Glasgow Airport.

“With uncertainty still remaining around international travel, however, many of our regular international visitors and agents have said they still do not have the confidence to visit Scotland due to the high Covid infection rates in the UK.

“Without this international travel, the inn is struggling to fill rooms going forward.”

Ms MacKinnon also says the pandemic has put off many of the mostly elderly customers who would previously dine at The Struan Inn – meaning there is a lack if income from meals.

Having let her last member of staff go in autumn 2020, Ms MacKinnon says the move to self-catering accommodation would allow the venue to operate without any additional workers, “therefore securing the future of the business”.

But there are hopes to return it to use as an inn when travel confidence improves.

The venue is currently closed as an inn.

If the plans are approved, the venue would keep four rooms with the current bar and restaurant area turned into a coffee lounge, and a library/leisure room.

Accommodation would be limited to eight people at a time in an effort to discourage large groups, like stag and hen parties, and create a “more family/couple-friendly style of accommodation”.

The plans for The Struan Inn – which has attracted a five-star rating on Trip Advisor – will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

Series of holiday accommodation bids in Perth and Kinross

The application is one of several for holiday accommodation lodged in Perth and Kinross this year.

That includes proposals for holiday pods and a yoga studio at Coshieville Farm, to the west of Aberfeldy, and the transformation of Tomnauld Farm at Ballinluig.

In April, residents in Aberfeldy branded plans to transform a disused hospital in the town into holiday lets as a “huge slap in the face” for locals.

