U-turn on plans for flats at former Pitlochry bank withdrawn

By Matteo Bell
May 26 2022, 4.31pm Updated: May 26 2022, 5.24pm
The old bank in Pitlochry.
Plans to convert a mothballed Pitlochry bank into flats have been withdrawn.

The proposals would have seen the former TSB on Bonnethill Road converted into two new apartments.

Developers previously said they wanted to complete the work “pretty quickly”.

They were withdrawn by the developers on Monday, however the reason for the U-turn is not yet known.

TSB closure

The property was previously owned by banking giants TSB, however it was sold off after the branch was closed in February 2021.

Google Maps view of the old TSB, which was closed in 2021.

It was one of 15 closures which sparked outrage across Tayside and Fife.

At the time, TSB blamed a change in banking habits.

Plans were submitted in February

In February, SIL Property and David Soppitt Architect submitted plans to convert the building into two new flats to Perth and Kinross Council.

One of the flats would have been a two-bed, with the other having one bedroom.

A spokesperson for David Soppitt Architect said at the time: “We plan to move along with this pretty quickly.

“We are hoping the plans will go through the approval stages very quickly so we can just get on with it.

“So far we have had a good local response, people are glad to see the building being put to some use rather than laying derelict.

“We hope this will be a good new addition to Pitlochry.

The developers have been contacted for comment about the withdrawal.

Scottish Crannog Centre: £2.7m plans lodged to relocate and rebuild fire-hit Perthshire attraction

