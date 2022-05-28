Perth’s Bunker Golf Lounge put up for sale as owner’s health forces him to give up lifelong landlord dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Bunker Golf Lounge put up for sale as owner’s health forces him to give up lifelong landlord dream

By Jake Keith
May 28 2022, 6.05am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.49am
Colin Bell inside the bar, which is decked in Liverpool flags for the UEFA Champions League final.
Colin Bell inside the bar, which is decked in Liverpool flags for the UEFA Champions League final.

A Perth bar owner who launched a new venture just months before the pandemic hit has decided to sell up.

Colin Bell, who opened The Bunker Golf Lounge & Bar in September 2019, is taking extended time off work to recover from upcoming surgery.

He had long dreamed of opening his own pub but lockdown hit just six months after opening.

Now back up and running, Colin says he can’t cope with the workload while recovering from his operation to correct a prolapsed disc.

The Bunker Golf Lounge & Bar on South Street.

The popular South Street bar is somewhat unique locally in that it offers up two golf simulators and a pair of Formula 1 racing simulators.

But it was shut for almost a year due to pandemic restrictions, something Colin says has been a major challenge.

Surgery leaves owner with little choice

The big Liverpool FC fan, who has decked out the premises with the club’s flags and scarves ahead of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, says the decision was tough.

“I’ve enjoyed my time running the bar,” he said.

Colin Bell inside the bar.

“I’ve met some great people and made some great contacts.

“But I’ll need to rest after surgery and I’m working 70 hours per week. I can’t keep doing that.

“It’s full on with no days off.”

The 45-year-old suffered a prolapsed disc in January which is causing him severe pain.

He has opted to get private surgery due to the long NHS waiting lists for certain operations.

Having previously worked as a prison officer for 17 years, he dreamed of opening his own bar and eventually took the plunge, but at the worst possible time.

The former Bank of Scotland building, which had lain empty for around five years, was given a major makeover with state-of-the-art indoor golf lounges the big investment.

Industry ‘getting back to normal’

He said: “We were just starting to build a customer base and get things going when the pandemic began.

“Overall, it meant almost a year of closures. It’s slowly getting back to normal now but there’s still some customers that don’t yet feel safe going into bars with Covid still around.”

Colin playing the Bunker’s golf simulator

He added: “Selling means I can recover, spend some time as a househusband, and see my two children more.

“It’s jobs like cleaning the pipes once a week which takes up a lot of time but is really important if you want to serve good beer.”

The bar is a free house, meaning it is run independently from the breweries that supply it, and the building itself is rented.

Bid to demolish derelict Perth buildings to make way for hotel

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]