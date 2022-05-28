‘What a find’: Longforgan farmer unearths 103-year-old Evening Telegraphs in attic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘What a find’: Longforgan farmer unearths 103-year-old Evening Telegraphs in attic

By James Simpson
May 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.55am
Neil Walker reading one of the old Evening Telegraphs.
Neil Walker reading one of the old Evening Telegraphs.

A former Longforgan farmer has taken a step back in time after unearthing 103-year-old editions of the Evening Telegraph.

Neil Walker was surprised to find copies of the DC Thomson paper – dating back to 1919 – in good condition.

The 57-year-old discovered a box of items belonging to his grandfather, Colin Logie Walker, in his attic.

He also found diaries belonging to Colin, dating back to his time of running Rawes Farm.

The Evening Telegraph and Post, late extra edition, from May 5 1919.
A  Dundee FC football report from the paper.

Neil says he is “amazed” at how well the newspapers – which cost 1d, or 1p – have been preserved.

He said: “We are in the process of moving house and I was in the attic and discovered a box containing diaries belong to my grandfather.

“He owned Rawes Farm in Longforgan and there were diaries dating back to 1903.

‘I’m amazed at the condition’

“It contained details about stock and the cost of cattle.

“Within the box were these copies of the Evening Telegraph.

“I was amazed at the condition of them.

“Given the condition I thought they were maybe from the 60s but then I saw the date.

The copies of the paper are in good condition.

“I was surprised just how old they are.

“I’m not sure why my grandfather kept the papers, I’ve not had a proper chance to read them back properly.

“I thought there might have been some reference to the farm in the copies perhaps.

“There was also a pull-out of Tay Bridge pictures from the 60s but the papers from 1919 have been fascinating.”

“The ‘German attack on the Tay Bridge'” was a headline on May 5 1919.

A headline of “A ‘German attack on the Tay Bridge'” caught his eye.

The apparent German torpedo attack was believed to be the “biggest hoax” of the First World War, according to the report from the time.

Neil said: “The headline regarding the Germans attacking the Tay Bridge definitely caught my eye.

“I shared some of the pages online on the ‘Real Dundonian History’ page and people were delighted to see the contents.

“Folk were saying stuff like ‘what a find’.

Hopes to put newspapers on display

“What struck me and others was the volume of stories on the front page, particularly the amount of world news.

“I suppose in those days it was an era long before mobile phones and round-the-clock TV coverage.”

Neil says he hopes to possibly donate the editions of the paper to a museum for others to read and enjoy.

He added: “It would be my intention to hand them over to an organisation who could possibly put them on display.”

