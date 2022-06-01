Perthshire drivers set for 53-MILE diversion during A85 roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers face a 53-mile diversion during roadworks set to take place in Perthshire this month.

The restrictions are being put in place while resurfacing work is done on just 700m of road on the A85 between Crieff and Lochearnhead.

Contractors insist the restrictions are “essential” and say they have taken steps to minimise disruption by planning the work overnight – as well as introducing “amnesty” periods where traffic can travel through the work site.

The diversion route takes drivers along other A-roads in the area, rather than more minor routes.

The roadworks get under way on Thursday June 9 and will run until Tuesday June 14.

It comes as drivers in Perth have faced an 18-mile diversion during roadworks on Necessity Brae over the past fortnight.

What restrictions will be in place?

A85 east of Comrie Croft: On Thursday June 9 and Friday June 10, between the hours of 7am and 7pm, a 10mph convoy system will be in place.

A85 approach to A84 junction: On the nights of Sunday June 12 into Monday June 13, and Monday June 13 into Tuesday June 14 – between 8pm and 5am – a road closure will be in place at Lochearnhead. Drivers will be diverted via the A85, A822, A823, A820 and A84. However, drivers will be allowed through via a 10mph convoy during amnesty periods at 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am and 4am.

Outside of these restrictions a 30mph speed limit will be in place while drivers travel over the temporary road surface.

No work is planned for Saturday June 11.

Eddie Ross from Bear Scotland said: “The traffic management proposed, involving convoy working and road closures, is essential for the safety of roadworkers and motorists given the narrow road widths at these locations.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by programming the road closures to be in operation overnight.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”