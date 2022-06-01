Perthshire drivers set for 53-MILE diversion during A85 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire drivers set for 53-MILE diversion during A85 roadworks

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 1 2022, 8.41am
The A85 at Lochearnhead. Image: Google.
The A85 at Lochearnhead. Image: Google.

Drivers face a 53-mile diversion during roadworks set to take place in Perthshire this month.

The restrictions are being put in place while resurfacing work is done on just 700m of road on the A85 between Crieff and Lochearnhead.

Contractors insist the restrictions are “essential” and say they have taken steps to minimise disruption by planning the work overnight – as well as introducing “amnesty” periods where traffic can travel through the work site.

The diversion route takes drivers along other A-roads in the area, rather than more minor routes.

The roadworks get under way on Thursday June 9 and will run until Tuesday June 14.

It comes as drivers in Perth have faced an 18-mile diversion during roadworks on Necessity Brae over the past fortnight.

What restrictions will be in place?

A85 east of Comrie Croft: On Thursday June 9 and Friday June 10, between the hours of 7am and 7pm, a 10mph convoy system will be in place.

A85 approach to A84 junction: On the nights of Sunday June 12 into Monday June 13, and Monday June 13 into Tuesday June 14 – between 8pm and 5am – a road closure will be in place at Lochearnhead. Drivers will be diverted via the  A85, A822, A823, A820 and A84. However, drivers will be allowed through via a 10mph convoy during amnesty periods at 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am and 4am.

Lochearnhead diversion.
The lengthy diversion route.

Outside of these restrictions a 30mph speed limit will be in place while drivers travel over the temporary road surface.

No work is planned for Saturday June 11.

Eddie Ross from Bear Scotland said: “The traffic management proposed, involving convoy working and road closures, is essential for the safety of roadworkers and motorists given the narrow road widths at these locations.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by programming the road closures to be in operation overnight.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Drivers face four nights of disruption during A9 Perth roadworks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]