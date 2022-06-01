PODCAST: St Johnstone season review special with Stuart Cosgrove puts relentless 2021/22 drama under the microscope

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In a special St Johnstone episode of The Courier’s Talking Football podcast, Saints fan Stuart Cosgrove joins Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson to look back on a long, hard season that finished on a dramatic high under the McDiarmid Park lights.

Topics under discussion include –

Replacing Shaun Rooney and welcoming back David Wotherspoon

That afternoon in Kelty and supporter unrest

Expectations of a return to seasons of old in 2022/23

The glorious growth of Fair City Unity

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify