PODCAST: St Johnstone season review special with Stuart Cosgrove puts relentless 2021/22 drama under the microscope

In a special St Johnstone episode of The Courier’s Talking Football podcast, Saints fan Stuart Cosgrove joins Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson to look back on a long, hard season that finished on a dramatic high under the McDiarmid Park lights.
Topics under discussion include –
Replacing Shaun Rooney and welcoming back David Wotherspoon
That afternoon in Kelty and supporter unrest
Expectations of a return to seasons of old in 2022/23
The glorious growth of Fair City Unity
Listen below at Podbean
Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –