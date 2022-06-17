Female bus driver injured in Perth assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Female bus driver injured in Perth assault

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 17 2022, 5.05pm
Jeanfield Road at its junction with Letham Road in Perth where the assault happened.
A female driver was injured in an assault on her bus in Perth.

The attack is believed to have taken place on a Stagecoach bus on Jeanfield Road just before 10pm on Thursday.

The Stagecoach driver had minor injuries but did not require medical treatment after being checked by a doctor.

Police are now investigating the attack, understood to have been carried out by a young man.

Traffic delays

The bus had to be stopped following the attack, causing a queue of traffic.

One witness said: “There was a traffic build-up at the top of Jeanfield Road leading on to Letham Road.

“A woman bus driver has been physically assaulted.

“A doctor was present.”

Police investigating

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault on a bus on Jeanfield Road, Perth, at around 9.50pm on Thursday.”

“There were minor injuries reported but no requirement for treatment.

​“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The assault happened on a Stagecoach bus.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm an incident occurred on board one of our services in Perth last night.

“Fortunately, our driver was not harmed.

“The safety of our drivers, customers and the general public is always our main priority.”

