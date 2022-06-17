Female bus driver injured in Perth assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A female driver was injured in an assault on her bus in Perth.

The attack is believed to have taken place on a Stagecoach bus on Jeanfield Road just before 10pm on Thursday.

The Stagecoach driver had minor injuries but did not require medical treatment after being checked by a doctor.

Police are now investigating the attack, understood to have been carried out by a young man.

Traffic delays

The bus had to be stopped following the attack, causing a queue of traffic.

One witness said: “There was a traffic build-up at the top of Jeanfield Road leading on to Letham Road.

“A woman bus driver has been physically assaulted.

“A doctor was present.”

Police investigating

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of an assault on a bus on Jeanfield Road, Perth, at around 9.50pm on Thursday.”

“There were minor injuries reported but no requirement for treatment.

​“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm an incident occurred on board one of our services in Perth last night.

“Fortunately, our driver was not harmed.

“The safety of our drivers, customers and the general public is always our main priority.”