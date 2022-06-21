Pitlochry GP surgery offering emergency appointments only due to Covid staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Pitlochry GP practice is offering emergency appointments only due to a staff shortage caused by Covid-19.

At least two staff members at Atholl Medical Centre are off – forcing the surgery to limit its service.

Bosses announced on Tuesday that it is only seeing emergency cases, with routine appointments postponed.

A post on the surgery’s Facebook page on Monday said: “The surgery currently has staff off with Covid, including a GP.

‘Please only phone in an emergency’

“Our appointments this week will be affected due to this and we would like to ask that you only call for urgent medical problems where possible.

“If your matter is routine and can wait, please call back next week. This goes for any medical queries as well.”

Another statement on Tuesday said: “Following from our recent post and due to another clinician having to go off with Covid, the surgery is operating an emergency only appointment system.

Plans to close practice in Blair Atholl

“Please only phone if it is an emergency and cannot wait.”

It has not been confirmed when normal service will resume, but The Courier has contacted the surgery for more information.

It comes after plans emerged earlier this year to permanently close the doctors’ surgery in Blair Atholl – which is owned and operated by Atholl Medical Centre.

Practice chiefs claimed they had been unable to hire replacement GPs following two retirements during the pandemic.