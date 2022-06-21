Death of man, 55, in Perth flat blaze highlights communication issues between fire service and council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Death of man, 55, in Perth flat blaze highlights communication issues between fire service and council

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 21 2022, 1.50pm Updated: June 21 2022, 1.59pm
perth flat fire
Flat fire at the centre of communication issues between fire service and council.

The death of a man in a flat fire in Perth has highlighted a breakdown in communication between the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Perth and Kinross Council.

The 55-year-old died following the blaze at the home on Bute Drive in the early hours of March 18.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but is thought to have been accidental.

It has emerged there was a “slight delay” in PKC being notified of the fire by emergency services.

A local fire chief this week revealed the issue as he presented the latest quarterly SFRS for January 1 to March 31, 2022 report to PKC’s Housing and Social Wellbeing Committee on June 15.

Forensics at flat in Perth. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

At around 4am on Friday, March 18 emergency services were called to a blaze at Bute Drive, Perth.

The victim was rushed to hospital in an ambulance where he later passed away.

Councillors were this week told the cause of the fire had not yet been identified but early indications point to it being accidental.

Station Commander Mike Rumgay said: “The occupant in the fire at Bute Drive was not known to the SFRS and subsequently the SFRS engaged with 83 properties within the surrounding area giving advice and reassurance to occupants.

“The cause has not been released but early indicators are that it was accidental.

“The incident highlighted a breakdown in communication between the fire service and Perth and Kinross Council Housing so Elaine Ritchie [PKC’s Housing senior service manager] and myself met and in conjunction with the emergency planning officers.

“We now have a structured arrangement in place for the whole of Perth and Kinross that will allow for PKC to be notified of a fire within any dwelling within Perth and Kinross.”

Communication issues are highlighted by tragic flat fire at Bute Drive in Perth. Kenny Smith/DCT Media

We understand the PKC was made aware of the incident prior to the SFRS notifying the council through agreed channels.

Following the debrief a new revised procedure was agreed so the SFRS can notify the local authority quicker to incidents of this nature.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council told how there had been a “slight delay” in the council being notified of the incident by the emergency services.

The council spokesperson said: “Following any serious incident, a debriefing session is held to identify any service improvements that could be made.

“In relation to this tragic fire, a slight delay was noted in the council being alerted to the incident by emergency services due to the timing of the incident.

“This slight delay did not have a material impact on the professional response and once alerted, our staff were quickly on site to offer support to tenants in the block of flats.”

Area Commander Scott Gibson is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Local Senior Officer for Perth, Kinross, Angus and Dundee.

He said: “Our thoughts very much remain with those affected by this tragic incident. Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of our communities.

“We always work collaboratively with our partner agencies and will continue to seek ways to further develop these relationships.

“A key priority for us is also prevention – we always want to prevent fires from occurring in the first place. We also work to engage with communities to try to prevent house fires through the delivery of targeted home fire safety visits and through our campaigns, such as Make the Call.”

