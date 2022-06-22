New CCTV images released in search for Perth man missing since February

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released new images in their search for Perth man John Baikie – who has been missing for more than four months.

The 75-year-old was last seen on February 8 in Perth city centre.

He is described as about 5ft 9ins, of slim build, with glasses, white hair and a beard.

According to those close to him, the Perthshire man is known to live a solitary lifestyle and frequently travels across the country.

Missing man seen in Perth city centre

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and have now released new CCTV images in a bid find him.

The photographs, which were captured by a camera in Perth city centre, show Mr Baikie wearing a luminous green backpack and dark coloured clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Police Scotland.

A spokesperson said: ” Anyone who thinks they may have seen John since February 8 or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting missing person reference MPR5902700622.”