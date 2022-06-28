Perth support worker breached ‘professional boundaries’ by joining service user on Aberdeen trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth support worker has been given a warning after going with a service user and her family on a private trip to Aberdeen.

Kerry Taylor was working as a peer support practitioner for Turning Point Scotland when she “failed to maintain professional boundaries”, according to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

A panel for the watchdog heard how Taylor travelled from Perth to Aberdeen in the company of the service user, their partner and their child, and stayed the night with them in July 2020.

Staff member paid for accommodation

The SSSC report also found that Taylor paid for the accommodation.

The watchdog outlined in its report that social service workers are expected to “maintain appropriate professional boundaries” with those they support.

The report continued: “Your actions, although they took place outwith work, were inappropriate, misjudged and amounted to a breach of the trust placed in you by the service user, her family and your employer.

This could create a misguided and unrealistic expectation on her part, which may affect how she interacts with other workers in the future

“Such behaviour has the potential to be misinterpreted by the service user and could lead her to believe that all social service workers would treat her in this way.

“This could create a misguided and unrealistic expectation on her part, which may affect how she interacts with other workers in the future.

“As such, your behaviour placed the service user at risk of emotional harm.”

Support worker and service user became ‘too close’

The watchdog acknowledged that Taylor has since apologised for her actions and had asked to be moved away from the service user, after recognising that the relationship had become “too close”.

The SSSC also described it as an isolated incident and had no concerns about Taylor’s previous behaviour.

Following the incident, Taylor was sacked Turning Point Scotland, and has now had a year’s warning placed on her SSSC registration.

Worker sacked by Perth employers

Patrick McKay, director of operations at Turning Point Scotland, said: ‘‘We became aware of this incident in March 2021.

‘‘We can confirm due process was followed; an investigation was undertaken, a former employee was dismissed and the relevant authorities were notified.

‘‘It would be inappropriate to make further comment in respect to the privacy of the person to whom we provided support.’’

The Courier has been unable to contact Taylor for comment.