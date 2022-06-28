Perth support worker breached ‘professional boundaries’ by joining service user on Aberdeen trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth support worker breached ‘professional boundaries’ by joining service user on Aberdeen trip

By Amie Flett
June 28 2022, 2.59pm Updated: June 28 2022, 4.04pm
Turning Point's headquarters in Perth.
A Perth support worker has been given a warning after going with a service user and her family on a private trip to Aberdeen.

Kerry Taylor was working as a peer support practitioner for Turning Point Scotland when she “failed to maintain professional boundaries”, according to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

A panel for the watchdog heard how Taylor travelled from Perth to Aberdeen in the company of the service user, their partner and their child, and stayed the night with them in July 2020.

Staff member paid for accommodation

The SSSC report also found that Taylor paid for the accommodation.

The watchdog outlined in its report that social service workers are expected to “maintain appropriate professional boundaries” with those they support.

The report continued: “Your actions, although they took place outwith work, were inappropriate, misjudged and amounted to a breach of the trust placed in you by the service user, her family and your employer.

This could create a misguided and unrealistic expectation on her part, which may affect how she interacts with other workers in the future

“Such behaviour has the potential to be misinterpreted by the service user and could lead her to believe that all social service workers would treat her in this way.

“This could create a misguided and unrealistic expectation on her part, which may affect how she interacts with other workers in the future.

“As such, your behaviour placed the service user at risk of emotional harm.”

Support worker and service user became ‘too close’

The watchdog acknowledged that Taylor has since apologised for her actions and had asked to be moved away from the service user, after recognising that the relationship had become “too close”.

The SSSC also described it as an isolated incident and had no concerns about Taylor’s previous behaviour.

Following the incident, Taylor was sacked Turning Point Scotland, and has now had a year’s warning placed on her SSSC registration.

Worker sacked by Perth employers

Patrick McKay, director of operations at Turning Point Scotland, said: ‘‘We became aware of this incident in March 2021.

‘‘We can confirm due process was followed; an investigation was undertaken, a former employee was dismissed and the relevant authorities were notified.

‘‘It would be inappropriate to make further comment in respect to the privacy of the person to whom we provided support.’’

The Courier has been unable to contact Taylor for comment.

