Emergency repairs after sinkhole opens on busy Perth street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency repairs are being carried out after a sinkhole opened up on a busy Perth city centre road.

Locals said they were horrified as they watched the hole appear on Caledonian Road on Tuesday evening.

The hole has been cordoned off and Perth and Kinross Council is carrying out emergency repairs.

One lane of the road has been shut during the work.

Betty Craig, 61, who lives nearby, saw the sinkhole appear.

She said: “I was horrified, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

She added: “I was actually quite scared about it.

“Imagine if someone had been walking on it or a car had been driving over it.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Emergency repair works to Caledonian Road sinkhole

In a social media warning the council asked drivers to take care on the road.

The statement said: “We are aware that a sinkhole has appeared on Caledonian Road in Perth.

“The area is being made safe and emergency repair works will be carried out.

“Please take care if you’re driving in this part of the city.”

The authority has been approached for further comment.