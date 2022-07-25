7 Perth and Kinross athletes competing at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

7 Perth and Kinross athletes competing at Commonwealth Games

By Stephen Eighteen
July 25 2022, 9.30pm
Hockey player Louise Campbell and cyclist Charlie Aldridge will fly the flag for Team Scotland.

Perth and Kinross will be proudly represented by seven competitors at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The Games start on Thursday (July 28) before finishing on Monday, August 8.

The sporting spotlight will shine on Birmingham as more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations prepare for 280 events over 20 sports.

Stephen Eighteen profiles our local heroes.

Laura Muir

Laura Muir with her silver medal in Tokyo.

Laura Muir is one of Scotland’s genuine medal hopes after breaking her own British 1500m record to win silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games and bagging a bronze at this month’s World Championships in Eugene.

The 29-year-old, who grew up in Milnathort and races for Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, will run in both the 800m and 1500m.

She says she has “unfinished business” with the Commonwealth Games after coming 11th in the 1500m at the 2014 Games in Glasgow and missing out on the Gold Coast in 2018 to concentrate on her veterinary medicine exams.

Earlier this month Laura said: “I’d dearly love to win a medal for Team Scotland at Birmingham 2022.

“Getting on that podium wearing the Scotland vest is very much a goal.

“My family will be here and there’s a large contingent making travel plans. When you get that family support in the stadium it can mean so much.”

Muir is considered a “role model” by friends and colleagues at Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

Charlie Aldridge

Cyclist Charlie Aldridge.

Charlie grew up pedalling in the Perthshire countryside and his upbringing may have helped him become one of Scotland’s most precocious talents.

The 21-year-old was the world junior mountain-bike champion in 2019 and he has this year won three races on home soil, including a Scottish cross-country series event at Comrie Croft in March.

He will compete in his first Commonwealth Games in the cross-country cycling event at Cannock Chase Forest.

Perth-born Aldridge has just completed his second year studying Mechanical Engineering at Edinburgh University and is spending the summer back at Crieff, where he calls home.

Louise Campbell

Louise Campbell.

Perth-born Louise Campbell will be making her Commonwealth Games debut for Scotland’s hockey team.

The 28-year-old forward was raised in the Fair City by financial adviser father Alan and radiographer mother Tanya.

She attended Viewlands Primary School and Perth Academy.

Campbell now lives in Edinburgh where she has won multiple national league titles with Edinburgh University and works as a PE teacher at St Georges School.

Campbell’s nickname – which features on her own social media channels – is ‘Squidge’ owing to her measuring a mere 4ft 10ins tall.

Katie Robertson

Katie Robertson is hockey side’s vice-captain

Katie will compete at her second Commonwealth Games having been part of Team Scotland’s seventh-place finish in the Gold Coast four years ago.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has been named the hockey team’s vice-captain, is a PE teacher at Dollar Academy.

As a 13-year-old growing up in Freuchie, Fife, she won the European Showjumping Championships with Team GB.

But in 2010 a fall from a horse knocked her unconscious and left her with a broken shoulder and collarbone.

Robertson, who now lives in Crieff, turned to hockey and has more than 50 Scottish and GB caps to her name.

Lauren Tait

Lauren Tait is going for glory in Birmingham with the netball team.

The Perth-born netball star, who plays at goal defence or goal keeper, is making her Commonwealth Games debut.

The 25-year-old started playing netball at her primary school, West Linton in Peeblesshire, where only seven girls were in the year, meaning everyone was needed for the team.

She continued to play when she moved to Peebles High School and was part of Scotland’s World Cup team in 2019. Tait works as a netball coach in London and plays for Surrey Storm.

Her younger sister Adele represented Scotland in Lifesaving.

Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart is making his games debut.

The professional squash player was born in Perth and grew up in Muthill.

The Edinburgh resident will make his Commonwealth Games debut after winning a World Doubles Championships silver in April, partnering Greg Lobban.

Stewart, 26, made a major breakthrough in 2021, winning four times on the PSA Challenger Tour and moving inside the top 100 in the world rankings.

He has continued his rise up the ranking ever since, breaking into the top 75 for the first time at the start of 2022.

Gavin Rumgay

Gavin Rumgay is a veteran of the Games.

Gavin is a sixteen-time Scottish men’s singles champion in table tennis and will compete in his fifth Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022.

Rumgay, 37, who was born and raised in Perth, competed in the singles, men’s doubles and team event in the Gold Coast, finishing ninth in each. He also made appearances at Manchester 2002, Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

A strong supporter of the separate sport of ping pong, he reached the quarter-finals of the World Championships and has reached a career-high world ranking of seven.

Rumgay, who now runs a racket sports coaching business in London, is also a former Scottish squad member for badminton and tennis.

As a junior tennis player he was coached by Judy Murray, and is proud to have beaten both Andy and Jamie Murray in their younger days.

Both Rumgay’s parents were professional badminton players and his sister was Scotland’s No 1 table tennis player.

