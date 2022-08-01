Scots folk-rock group Peat & Diesel announce shows in Perthshire and St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish folk-rock band Peat & Diesel have announced shows in Perthshire and St Andrews as part of a tour later this year.

The Light My Byre trio, who have built up a huge online following, will visit Tayside and Fife as part of their In Search of Murdo John’s Long Gone Long Johns tour in November.

Led by Calum “Boydie” MacLeod on guitar and vocals, with Innes Scott on accordion and Uilly Macleod on drums, Peat & Diesel play Inchyra Arts Club on Wednesday November 9.

Scotland & England we're coming out to see you this November. Pre sale starts this Wednesday 3rd Aug at 9am with General… Posted by Peat & Diesel on Monday, 1 August 2022

Two days later, they will take to the stage at St Andrews’ Student Union Club 601.

The group, from the Western Isles, have become renowned for their live shows and have sold out venues like Glasgow’s Barrowland.

Last week, the band were called in to replace Sam Ryder at Belladrum after the Eurovision star pulled out with illness.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (August 3) with a general sale from 9am on Friday.