Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross rangers service made permanent despite funding fears

By Emma Duncan
August 18 2022, 1.28pm Updated: August 18 2022, 1.53pm
Perthshire visitor rangers during their launch last year.
Perthshire visitor rangers during their launch last year.

A visitor rangers service in Perth and Kinross has been made permanent despite funding fears.

The service was piloted last spring in an attempt to combat anti-social behaviour, littering, parking and inconsiderate camping.

It was introduced following an influx of visitors during the Covid lockdowns and a rise in incidents in the region.

Mess left by dirty campers near Pitlochry.
Mess left by dirty campers near Pitlochry.

Councillors Rhona Brock and Stewart Donaldson put forward a motion to Perth and Kinross Council, asking for the rangers to become a permanent feature.

Some councillors argued that the move – which has cost £480,000 over the past two years – should be considered as part of a future budget process.

While hailing the rangers service a “success”, Councillor John Duff, opposition Conservative group leader, claimed the outcome of a pay dispute with refuse workers could leave the council with less money to spend.

Councillor John Duff.
Councillor John Duff.

Colleague Angus Forbes said: “I want to give a huge amount of praise to the council officers who put all of this together really quickly – they found uniform, they trained them, got them vans.

“I’ve got no issue with the principle of providing these rangers, I think they do a fantastic job and I reaffirm that we keep them going year after year.

“I do, however, share Councillor Duff’s concern that we are making a financial commitment that we have to stick to and I think the sensible thing to do would be to look at this as part of the budget.”

However, SNP council leader Grant Laing said: “Now is the time to make this decision and get it done before it is too late.

Council leader Grant Laing.
Council leader Grant Laing backed the motion to make the rangers service in Perth and Kinross permanent.

“If we do not get behind them it is a waste of time, waste of effort and waste of money.

“The pilot has been successful, that’s the idea behind it.

“Now is the time, no dithering and delay. Commit to having this service.”

Members backed the motion and agreed to keep the service on permanently.

