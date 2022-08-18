Four-star Perthshire hotel on sale for more than £800,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Four-star Perthshire hotel on sale for more than £800,000

By Gavin Harper
August 18 2022, 2.54pm Updated: August 18 2022, 3.52pm
Beinn Bhracaigh in Pitlochry is for sale.
Beinn Bhracaigh in Pitlochry is for sale.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

Families face a grim winter as experts predict the cap on energy bills will hit close to £3,600 per year from October – before rising again next year (Purple Marbles/Alamy/PA)
Bills will hit nearly £3,600 from October, experts say in final prediction
Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
FTSE rises after dust settles on inflation stir
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has opened two new convenience stores.
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson expands convenience stores business
0
(PA)
Union outrage as owner of P&O Ferries makes record profit
A member of staff on a empty platform platform at Waterloo Station (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rail union bosses warn pay dispute will continue ‘for as long as it takes’
Great British Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is joining GB News (PA)
GB News announces ‘exciting new talent’ joining the channel
Online furniture seller Made.com is seeking to strengthen its balance sheet (Made.com/PA)
Made.com considers sale of shares to raise cash
The boss of Rank Group has said the casino and bingo business is braced for a ‘tougher autumn’ as rocketing household bills threaten to hit customer spending (Jacob King/PA)
Mecca bingo firm Rank prepared for ‘tougher autumn’ amid cost crunch
Rishi Sunak insisted he can win the race to be Tory leader (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead
Juice and packaged fruit supplier Orchard House is to shut its Gateshead factory (Orchard House/PA)
430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…