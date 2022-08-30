Perth vaccine centre moves into former Lakeland shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth vaccine centre moves into former Lakeland shop

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 30 2022, 12.34pm
New vaccination clinic.
Perth's vaccination clinic will move to the former Lakeland unit.

Perth’s vaccine centre is moving to a new home in the former Lakeland shop.

Vaccinations for Covid-19 and the flu are currently administered in St John’s Shopping Centre.

Appointments will continue there until September 4, with the new facility opening on September 5.

The Lakeland unit on St John Street has been empty since 2021.

Details of winter vaccine programme revealed

NHS Tayside says the first two weeks of its winter vaccine programme will focus on care homes, home visits and appointments for health and social care staff, before vaccinations begin for the first priority group in the general public.

Letters have been issued to those over 80 with appointments beginning on September 19.

The remainder of people in at-risk groups will be invited over the coming weeks, including over 65-year-olds, those with certain health conditions, unpaid carers and immunosuppressed households.

Inside the former Lakeland building.

Invitations will then be sent to people who are over 50.

It comes as plans have been approved to transform the former Lakeland building into flats and a restaurant.

The proposals were lodged with Perth and Kinross Council earlier this year.

No timescales for the work have been confirmed.

