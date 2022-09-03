Man killed in crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a Highlands road crash on Wednesday has been identified as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon.

The 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after the two-car road traffic collision on the A823 near Dundonnell at around 11.30am.

He was one of five travelling on the road before the incident, which involved a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga.

Mr Gillon’s family have paid tribute to him, saying he will be a “much missed” husband, father and ‘Papa’ to his two granddaughters, Harriet and Hope.

Auchterarder ‘Papa’ was keen Dundee United fan

The 69-year-old was a retired computer programmer with a passion for golf. He was also a keen fan of Dundee United.

The driver of the Kia Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger of the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and were conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

Road policing officers investigating the crash say inquiries remain ongoing.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family and with the other people injured in this crash.

Inquiries ongoing

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1134 of Wednesday, 31 August, 2022.