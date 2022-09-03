Man killed in crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man killed in crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon

By Alasdair Clark
September 3 2022, 6.01pm
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Kenneth Gillon, 69

A man who died in a Highlands road crash on Wednesday has been identified as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon.

The 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after the two-car road traffic collision on the A823 near Dundonnell at around 11.30am.

He was one of five travelling on the road before the incident, which involved a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga.

Mr Gillon’s family have paid tribute to him, saying he will be a “much missed” husband, father and ‘Papa’ to his two granddaughters, Harriet and Hope.

Auchterarder ‘Papa’ was keen Dundee United fan

The 69-year-old was a retired computer programmer with a passion for golf. He was also a keen fan of Dundee United.

The driver of the Kia Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger of the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and were conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

Road policing officers investigating the crash say inquiries remain ongoing.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family and with the other people injured in this crash.

Inquiries ongoing

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1134 of Wednesday, 31 August, 2022.

