Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge

A busy Perth road has reopened after an overturned lorry blocked traffic in both directions.

Emergency services were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash at the railway bridge on Dunkeld Road at 9.40pm on Saturday.

It is understood the lorry fell on its side after colliding with the bridge.

The road was closed overnight and traffic diverted while emergency services attended the scene.

Police said an ambulance was in attendance but could not confirm the extent of any injuries.

A fire engine was also pictured at the scene.

One eyewitness said: “I was travelling out of Perth up the Dunkeld Road around 10.50pm and as I approached the railway bridge I noticed an articulated lorry on its side under the bridge.

“A police officer instructed me to turn around, so I went around via Tulloch.”

Police inquiries ongoing

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.40pm on Saturday September 3, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

“Officers attended to assist and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the road was reopened before 6am on Sunday.