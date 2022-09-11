EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire girl’s ‘shock’ as Queen drawing tribute shared on TV stations across the world

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tayview Primary pupil is in awe as she sees her drawing of the Queen used by news outlets across the world.

Pippa Gray, 10, drove up with her family to Balmoral on Thursday to leave flowers and pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth who passed away earlier that evening.

“I was quite excited, I’d never been there and it was very beautiful. It would have been really nice to stay there.

“It was amazing to see even when you were walking up to the gate.”

Above a row of flowers, Pippa stuck her portrait of the queen that she had drawn for the Queen’s Jubilee.

The Primary 7 pupil said she enjoys drawing in both her free time and art class at Tayview Primary. Pippa and her sister also hold drawing competitions among themselves.

Under her portrait Pippa wrote a message: “Thank you Queen Elizabeth ii for your service to our Nation.”

When she heard the Queen had died, Pippa says she was “in shock”.

“I didn’t really believe it. It was a bit weird to think about because as long as I’ve lived she’s been the queen.”

The following day Pippa saw her photo in the background of news reports across the country.

“It was nice it was still up” said Pippa who spoke exclusively to the Courier.

Pippa’s drawing continued to be featured throughout the day on GMB, Sky News and was given attention on BBC Radio 2. Reporters were showing the portrait and reading out her message.

“I was still really sad but also I was happy people were able to see it.”

Pippa was proud her portrait of her majesty and that her personal message was having an impact on the rest of the country.

“It was nice to be able to do something. It made me feel happy and proud of myself for drawing that. Nice to see people liked my drawing.”

Pippa’s mum Emma Gray said she hoped to see it on the news but she couldn’t believe the coverage it was getting.

“I think millions of people saw your drawing”, Emma said.

“She’ll be desperate to get back to school to tell everyone!

“It’s a part of history, it’s been there and seen by everybody. You couldn’t really see among the flowers.”

The Gray family have always celebrated the royals and this week will be no different.

For Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Pippa is undecided on what to draw, she added: “I would like to draw a little corgi or a crown.”