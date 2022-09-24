Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after crash

By Bryan Rutherford
September 24 2022, 9.32am Updated: September 24 2022, 9.40am
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Dundee gardener killed after decision to cut hedge under overhead power line
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
'Witch trial victims should never be forgotten', says Pitlochry theatre Maggie Wall actress Blythe…
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Police to be investigated over death of missing Perth man John Winton McNab, 86
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Police hunt Perth hit-and-run driver who crashed into parked car and fled scene
Aaron James Ferguson helping with making burgers at Kinross Golf Club.
Kinross Golf Club helps teen with Down's syndrome find 'a sense of purpose' as…
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Unpaid carers are being forced out of work - here's what one Fife MP…
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
LISTEN: Inside the Scottish Press Awards with our winners
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Roz McCall: Meet your new MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife

More from The Courier

The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
The death of Perth pensioner John Winton McNab is under investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
Dundee gardener killed after decision to cut hedge under overhead power line

Editor's Picks