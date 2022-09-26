Winton McNab: Highland villagers describe ‘huge police presence’ during search for Perth pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Winton McNab: Highland villagers describe ‘huge police presence’ during search for Perth pensioner

By Lauren Robertson
September 26 2022, 9.50pm Updated: September 26 2022, 9.56pm
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.

Residents of a Highland village have described the “massive” police presence during the search for a missing pensioner.

Winton McNab was found dead in his car two days after he was reported missing from his home in Perth.

The 86-year-old’s car left the A887 at Invermoriston, near Fort Augustus, but although a 999 alert was lodged through his vehicle’s crash detection system, police could not find him.

The well-respected retired consultant radiologist was found two days later, on September 18.

An investigation into the handling of the incident has been launched by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

On Monday, locals revealed officers were out in force looking for Mr McNab.

Police went door-to-door

In the days between keen hillwalker Mr McNab being reported missing and his body being found, people in Invermoriston noticed a large police presence in the area.

Officers were keen going door-to-door with his photo, asking if anyone had seen him.

One woman who works in the village said she understood that although Mr McNab’s Mercedes B200 sent an alert to police, the GPS location was not precise – with officers searching a vast area.

Winton McNab was found two days after his car crashed off the A887 at Invermoriston, near Fort Augustus, on September 16. Pic: Lauren Robertson/DC Thomson

It is understood they were not only looking for the grey car in Invermoriston, but also 13 miles away in Drumnadrochit and another location, based on the GPS alert.

A Mercedes-Benz spokeswoman said: “We were extremely saddened to hear about the case of Winton McNab.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to gain a better understanding of this particular incident.”

Steep verges

Officers are understood to have been “everywhere” in the village until Sunday at around 1.20pm when they “disappeared” and the road was closed.

It is not yet known how Mr McNab was discovered, although it is understood the vehicle was found just outside Invermoriston.

The A887 is full of twists and turns, with most sections surrounded by tall trees on both sides.

When driving southbound away from Invermoriston, a steep grass verge lines the left of the road, falling to the River Moriston at the bottom.

The sharp steepness of the verge off the road makes it difficult to see what lies beyond it other than trees.

There are barriers and walled sections along the A887, but there are also stretches with only small bollards separating the road from the verge.

Winton McNab.

‘A great character’

Following the news of the tragedy, Mr McNab was described as a “great character” who was dedicated to his patients.

Married to Patricia, the couple lived in Perth.

Originally from Banff, Mr McNab graduated in medicine from Aberdeen University in 1967 and went on to work at the Gilbert Bain in Lerwick.

He achieved a diploma in medical radio diagnosis in 1975 after his focus moved to radiology and neuroradiology. From there he took up a job as a consultant radiologist in Dundee, working at both the royal infirmary and Ninewells.

He was also elected as a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh.

One former colleague said: “He was quite a character and had a strong personality, a really lovely man.”

Others described him as a “true gentleman” who was always kind.

He was reported missing from his home on September 16.

In a statement after his body was found, his loved ones said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family.”

