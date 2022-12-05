Body found in search for missing Perth man Steven McNamee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say the family of missing Perth man Steven McNamee have been informed after a body was found on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of the body of a man being found within a property in the Primrose Crescent area at around 11.30pm.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police Scotland says the family of missing man Steven McNamee, also known as Max, have been informed.

A spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Sunday officers were made aware of the body of a man being found within a property in the Primrose Crescent area of Perth.

Missing Perth man’s death ‘unexplained’

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of 50-year-old Steven McNamee, who was reported missing from Perth, has been informed.”

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police launched a public appeal to trace the 50-year-old man, who was reported missing from the Letham area of Perth last week.

Last seen around 5pm on Tuesday November 29, those searching for Steven said on Friday they were increasingly concerned for his health and wellbeing.