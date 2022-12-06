TV star George Clarke challenges Perth youngsters to help design £25m centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

TV star George Clarke challenges Perth youngsters to help design £25m centre

By Kieran Webster
December 6 2022, 5.47pm
George Clarke. Image: Capability Scotland.
George Clarke. Image: Capability Scotland.

TV star George Clarke is leading a campaign to get Perth youngsters involved in helping to design a £25 million project for people with complex needs in the city.

Youngsters in local schools, colleges and universities are being asked to suggest features that could form part of the new facility at Bertha Park.

Ideas put forward will help to shape Capability Scotland’s centre – featuring accommodation for 60 adults – and how it links in with the surrounding community.

TV presenter hopes to inspire new architects

The challenge has been set up by Clarke’s charity, Ministry of Building and Education (MOBIE), which puts children at the forefront of designing new housing and community projects.

It kicked off with a workshop at Bertha Park High School – with more planned in the coming months.

Young people can put forward a range of ideas – from the design and layout of the new homes, to the facilities that should be included and how the development can be made energy efficient.

They will also be asked to suggest ideas for the new primary school planned at Bertha Park.

Children making designs at a workshop at Bertha Park High. Image: Capability Scotland.

Clarke – who is best known for shows including George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man – hopes it will inspire a new generation of architects.

He said: “I’m delighted that MOBIE and Capability Scotland is challenging young people across Scotland to design this amazing new community.

“It’s brilliant that they are being asked to imagine this new community and submit their design ideas.

“I hope this challenge will give them a taste for design that they’ll be able pursue further and that they can follow the development over the coming years as it comes to life.

Perth project ‘will change the way people live’

“Capability Scotland is putting in place the foundations for a facility that will change the way that people with complex needs live and it is exciting that young people are being asked to be part of the development of the facility and new community.”

The housing at the site will replace Capability Scotland’s existing accommodation at Upper Springland on Isla Road – which is now deemed unfit for purpose.

The 200 staff and 59 residents based there will move to the new site.

Part of Capability Scotland’s facility at Isla Road in Perth. Image: Capability Scotland.

Stephen Oswald, Capability Scotland’s project lead, said: “George Clarke’s vision that design should be accessible to everyone and have the power to transform and enrich lives is exactly the reason we got involved with MOBIE.

“Ultimately this is about making sure that our new development and the wider community are well connected and we’re really keen to tap into each age group and unleash their imagination.”

