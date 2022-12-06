TV star George Clarke challenges Perth youngsters to help design £25m centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV star George Clarke is leading a campaign to get Perth youngsters involved in helping to design a £25 million project for people with complex needs in the city.

Youngsters in local schools, colleges and universities are being asked to suggest features that could form part of the new facility at Bertha Park.

Ideas put forward will help to shape Capability Scotland’s centre – featuring accommodation for 60 adults – and how it links in with the surrounding community.

TV presenter hopes to inspire new architects

The challenge has been set up by Clarke’s charity, Ministry of Building and Education (MOBIE), which puts children at the forefront of designing new housing and community projects.

It kicked off with a workshop at Bertha Park High School – with more planned in the coming months.

Young people can put forward a range of ideas – from the design and layout of the new homes, to the facilities that should be included and how the development can be made energy efficient.

They will also be asked to suggest ideas for the new primary school planned at Bertha Park.

Clarke – who is best known for shows including George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man – hopes it will inspire a new generation of architects.

He said: “I’m delighted that MOBIE and Capability Scotland is challenging young people across Scotland to design this amazing new community.

“It’s brilliant that they are being asked to imagine this new community and submit their design ideas.

“I hope this challenge will give them a taste for design that they’ll be able pursue further and that they can follow the development over the coming years as it comes to life.

Perth project ‘will change the way people live’

“Capability Scotland is putting in place the foundations for a facility that will change the way that people with complex needs live and it is exciting that young people are being asked to be part of the development of the facility and new community.”

The housing at the site will replace Capability Scotland’s existing accommodation at Upper Springland on Isla Road – which is now deemed unfit for purpose.

The 200 staff and 59 residents based there will move to the new site.

Stephen Oswald, Capability Scotland’s project lead, said: “George Clarke’s vision that design should be accessible to everyone and have the power to transform and enrich lives is exactly the reason we got involved with MOBIE.

“Ultimately this is about making sure that our new development and the wider community are well connected and we’re really keen to tap into each age group and unleash their imagination.”