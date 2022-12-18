Ovo Energy sorry for treatment of Perth OAP with Parkinson’s after MP’s intervention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ovo Energy sorry for treatment of Perth OAP with Parkinson’s after MP’s intervention

By Poppy Watson
December 18 2022, 5.12pm Updated: December 19 2022, 12.41pm
John Nicolson MP
John Nicolson MP

SNP MP John Nicolson was forced to step in after an elderly Perthshire resident with Parkinson’s disease was left with “a couple of pounds” worth of energy in sub-zero temperatures.

The pensioner, in his late 70s, contacted the Ochil and South Perthshire politician on Thursday after energy provider Ovo failed to fix his faulty meter.

The pay-as-you-go device, which was running low on supply, was not accepting top ups – leaving the constituent “terrified” he would be left without heating as snow swept the region.

It was only after Mr Nicolson tweeted about the issue the company took actions to resolve it.

The Perthshire constituent was “terrified” he would be left with no heating as temperatures plummet. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Nicolson says that Ovo told his constituent, who does not wish to be identified, they would not send an engineer out to help because they could see he still had some money in his meter.

He said: “But he was trying to top it up and it wasn’t registering any additional points that he put in.

“He was terrified that it was going to run out and just leave him in the freezing cold.

“So we pointed this out to Ovo and we literally spent hours and hours on the phone to try and get their attention.”

After being ignored, Mr Nicolson wrote on Twitter: “Hi Ovo Energy I have an emergency which needs urgent attention.

“I have an elderly constituent with Parkinson’s. You’ve cut off his supply. I’ve written to you but you’ve not replied. Can you contact me immediately please.”

The company sent out an engineer and the issue was seemingly resolved – but it became clear the following day that the meter was still broken.

The constituent was forced to spend the day at a nearby “warm space” in order to reserve his energy supply at home.

Customer services told pensioner ‘you’re wasting my time’

Mr Nicolson said: “My office manager managed to get through to Ovo on the phone, explained the situation, and then a woman from customer services called my constituent and asked him to send her photos of the meter.

“But he was unable to because of the Parkinson’s tremors, so she then shouted at him, ‘you’re just wasting my time’ and slammed the phone down.

“It’s just appalling, and we had already spoken to her and explained that he had Parkinson’s before she made the call to him.

“I again took to twitter, and finally [on Saturday] I got the head of customer relations on Twitter, asking us to ‘reach out'”.

An engineer was sent out once more and the meter fixed.

But Mr Nicolson is concerned that his help was required and fears the constituent is one of many in a similar situation.

He said: “If we hadn’t intervened he would have run out and he could have run out during the night.

“I just think the idea that energy companies are allowing this to happen is appalling.”

Ovo Energy launch investigation

An Ovo spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry for the shortfalls in service he’s experienced.

“We take this very seriously and have started an internal investigation into how this was handled.

“Our team will continue to be in touch to support him following his recent meter exchange.”

