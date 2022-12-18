Festive fun at Dunning Bowling Club Christmas fair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were plenty of festive goodies to choose from as Dunning Bowling Club held their Christmas fair at the weekend.

Local crafts people displayed a wide range of handmade goods with a good turn out of visitors keen to pick up a decoration or gift.

Among the stall holders was Amanda Stewart of Patches and Rags in Dunning and Lorna and Sabir Sabbagh of Canvas and Craft from Perth.

Also tempting shoppers were Sarah Riley and David Hayes of Sarah’s Treasure Trove in Comrie.

And organiser Laura White was full of Christmas cheer and got into the spirit of the event with her Rudolph costume.

A disco for the kiddies in the evening rounded off the days events.

Laura White said the event was a great success and would be repeated again next year.