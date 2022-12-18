A926 between Rattray and Alyth reopened following ‘major’ gas leak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire road has reopened after it was closed for more than a day due to a gas leak.

The A926 between Rattray, Blairgowrie and Alyth was closed on Sunday as engineers responded to a “major” leak.

The road at the Halfway House/Blacklaw junction was closed following the leak, which was reported at around 3pm on Sunday.

It was reopened at 4.40pm the following day.

Drivers in the area were forced to take a 14-mile diversion due to the temporary closure.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The A926 Blairgowrie to New Alyth road has now been reopened.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

A spokesperson for SGN added: “We’re continuing to make repairs to our gas network in the A926 between Rattray and New Alyth.

“We’ve now reopened the road and have installed temporary two-way traffic lights around our work area for everyone’s safety.”