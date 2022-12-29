Drivers face delays after two-car crash on A9 near Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced delays on the A9 near Pitlochry after a two-car crash on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene close to Faskally just before 1pm.

There were no injuries reported.

The road was closed northbound for more than an hour, with Traffic Scotland reporting delays of about 20 minutes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50am on Thursday police were called to the A9 near Faskally, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Recovery was arranged and the road was cleared around 2.25pm.”