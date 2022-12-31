Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire is to start 2023 under a yellow weather warning for snow.

The Met Office is warning of travel disruption across the area as a result from 3am on Sunday until 12pm.

It says people should expect spells of snow, mainly over the hills and mountains.

Snow is to develop on Saturday night and ease during Sunday.

Sleet may also fall with people being told it is likely to do so on higher ground.

In the warning the Met Office says: “Spells of hill snow developing over central and eastern Scotland Saturday night and Sunday morning will gradually ease during Sunday.

“Some sleet and snow may fall down to around 100 metres at times but bulk of accumulations will be above 200 metres where 2-5 cm of snow is likely for some with perhaps 10cm at higher elevations.”

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warnings issued ⚠️ Snow across parts of Scotland For the south Saturday 2200 – Sunday 1000

For central areas Sunday 0300 — Sunday 1200

— Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2022

Those in the north of Angus at the border with Aberdeenshire are under a warning for ice from 6pm on Saturday until 11am on Sunday.

Forecast across the region

As it comes to the bells, other parts of the region are to be wet in patches but cold with temperatures to be as low as -1°C.

New Year’s Day is to be cloudy with the chance of rain and show on higher ground. It is to dry out as the day goes on with temperatures a maximum of 5°C.

The warning follows two over the past week for ice and rain.

It also comes after heavy rain on Friday saw flooding across Tayside and Fife, with those in Highland Perthshire were also told to expect disruption from snow and ice.