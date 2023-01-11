Perth and Kinross councillors give their new year’s resolutions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross councillors have revealed their new year’s resolutions for 2023.

They range from sorting out Loch Leven to improving infrastructure and keeping a low profile.

Strathallan councillors

SNP councillor Steven Carr said: “After a dramatic year, and my involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, I’m focused on improving infrastructure, schooling and housing issues within the ward.

“The resolution would be to ensure the improvements started within Braco, Auchterarder and Dunning are delivered quickly, and improvements required elsewhere are started within the coming year.”

Conservative councillor Keith Allan said: “Over the coming year, I would like to prioritise a few of the projects undertaken since I became a councillor. High on my priority list is reducing speed limits throughout our ward to 20mph. Then we have parking and access issues. I wish everyone in the Strathallan Ward a fantastic 2023.”

Conservative councillor Crawford Reid said: “Mine would be to keep a low profile, while continuing to represent my constituents, especially when many of them feel they are not listened to by others.

“I would resolve also to avoid party politics as this is counterproductive where local issues are concerned.”

Kinross-shire councillors

Liberal Democrat councillor Willie Robertson said: “I’ll press SEPA to give Loch Leven the protections it needs to reverse the decline in its water quality. I’ll endeavour to get the huge backlog on road safety improvements scheduled for Kinross-shire delivered by PKC.

“I promise to practise to reduce my golf handicap by at least four strokes!”

SNP councillor Richard Watters said: “I hope we can reverse the recent decline in water quality at Loch Leven that has led to unprecedented Algae blooms and start to restore the varied biodiversity found in and around the loch for this and future generations. With everyone working together in a holistic way this is achievable.”

Conservative councillor Neil Freshwater said: “I would like to see the authorities get a proper grip on the situation surrounding Loch Leven and the impact that sewage pollution is having on it.

“I am also hopeful that the Kinross-shire Local Committee will become an embedded part of PKC and have a positive impact on residents.”

Independent councillor Dave Cuthbert said: “I hope that 2023 will be a better year for us all.

“I would also hope that during the year, the council will recognise the problems caused by continually adding housing into Kinross-shire and would hope the Scottish Government will come to recognise the effects this has on Loch Leven.”

Perth City South councillors

SNP councillor Iain MacPherson said: “At the moment one of my biggest concerns is the impact of flooding affecting many ward residents. This is a serious problem that’s not going away. We need to look at what measures can be taken to protect previously affected residents and what are the considerations for future housing developments.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Liz Barrett said: “I’m looking forward to helping those hit hardest by the cost of living, especially families living in poverty, work starting on the new Perth High School, supporting communities to help each other, action on 20mph speed limits, and all of us working together to tackle the climate emergency.”

SNP councillor Sheila McCole said: “During 2023, I hope everyone in Ward 10 has a home in safe and welcoming communities without having to choose between eating and heating; that our excellent schools continue to educate and nurture our young people; and that delivery of NHS Scotland’s National Treatment Centre on PRI site will progress.”

Conservative councillor Andy Chan said: “I want to support the redevelopment of the City Hall as a world-class tourist attraction and to improve infrastructure around Perth.

“I want improved opportunities for young people to stay in Perth after finishing school and for Perth to thrive as a place for people to spend their leisure time.”

Highland Perthshire councillors

Conservative councillor John Duff said: “This will be a challenging year. Especially looking forward to supporting affordable housing via Aberfeldy Development Trust, Pitlochry Community Action Plan, the new Scottish Crannog Centre site at Dalerb, the development at Taymouth Castle and rural communities throughout Highland Perthshire. Wishing you all peace, happiness, health and security in 2023.”

Provost Xander McDade: “This year in my role as provost I am hoping to be able to facilitate greater cross-party cooperation in the council, particularly as we face tough budget decisions. As a local ward councillor I intend to continue my campaign for a replacement Pitlochry Primary School.”

SNP Bailie Mike Williamson said: “It is not much of a resolution and more of an aspiration that we should all come together in recognising what is important to us all. There are times when we will trip up and other times when we are ahead of the race.”

Blairgowrie councillors

SNP councillor Tom McEwan said: “Inflation’s crippling to both individuals and the ability of the council to provide services.

“Standing still with no retrograde would be a good start. We will focus on helping those in need and supporting organisations that do likewise, it’s time to stand together and be the supportive community we are.”

Conservative councillor Caroline Shiers said: “I’ll focus on education, welfare, jobs, pothole-fixing, tourism, greenspace/playpark improvements, community resilience. We need to see Blairgowrie Recreation Centre built – delivering this against a backdrop of public sector finance cuts will be a challenge. I’ll continue supporting Blairgowrie, Rattray and Glens communities to be as independent and resilient as possible.”

Conservative councillor Bob Brawn said: “We approach a new year with uncertainty as inflation and interest rates continue to rise with no immediate easing in sight. I hope we can find the community spirit, which we had during Covid, to ensure our vulnerable citizens are looked after.”