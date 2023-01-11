Perth and Kinross councillors give their new year’s resolutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross councillors give their new year’s resolutions

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 11 2023, 5.54am Updated: January 11 2023, 9.53am
Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Crawford Reid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross councillors have revealed their new year’s resolutions for 2023.

They range from sorting out Loch Leven to improving infrastructure and keeping a low profile.

Strathallan councillors

SNP councillor Steven Carr said: “After a dramatic year, and my involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, I’m focused on improving infrastructure, schooling and housing issues within the ward.

“The resolution would be to ensure the improvements started within Braco, Auchterarder and Dunning are delivered quickly, and improvements required elsewhere are started within the coming year.”

Councillor Steven Carr.
Councillor Steven Carr.

Conservative councillor Keith Allan said: “Over the coming year, I would like to prioritise a few of the projects undertaken since I became a councillor. High on my priority list is reducing speed limits throughout our ward to 20mph. Then we have parking and access issues. I wish everyone in the Strathallan Ward a fantastic 2023.”

Conservative councillor Crawford Reid said: “Mine would be to keep a low profile, while continuing to represent my constituents, especially when many of them feel they are not listened to by others.

“I would resolve also to avoid party politics as this is counterproductive where local issues are concerned.”

Kinross-shire councillors

Liberal Democrat councillor Willie Robertson said: “I’ll press SEPA to give Loch Leven the protections it needs to reverse the decline in its water quality. I’ll endeavour to get the huge backlog on road safety improvements scheduled for Kinross-shire delivered by PKC.

“I promise to practise to reduce my golf handicap by at least four strokes!”

Councillor Willie Robertson.
Councillor Willie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

SNP councillor Richard Watters said: “I hope we can reverse the recent decline in water quality at Loch Leven that has led to unprecedented Algae blooms and start to restore the varied biodiversity found in and around the loch for this and future generations. With everyone working together in a holistic way this is achievable.”

Conservative councillor Neil Freshwater said: “I would like to see the authorities get a proper grip on the situation surrounding Loch Leven and the impact that sewage pollution is having on it.

“I am also hopeful that the Kinross-shire Local Committee will become an embedded part of PKC and have a positive impact on residents.”

Independent councillor Dave Cuthbert said: “I hope that 2023 will be a better year for us all.

“I would also hope that during the year, the council will recognise the problems caused by continually adding housing into Kinross-shire and would hope the Scottish Government will come to recognise the effects this has on Loch Leven.”

Perth City South councillors

SNP councillor Iain MacPherson said: “At the moment one of my biggest concerns is the impact of flooding affecting many ward residents. This is a serious problem that’s not going away. We need to look at what measures can be taken to protect previously affected residents and what are the considerations for future housing developments.”

Councillor Iain MacPherson.
Councillor Iain MacPherson.

Liberal Democrat councillor Liz Barrett said: “I’m looking forward to helping those hit hardest by the cost of living, especially families living in poverty, work starting on the new Perth High School, supporting communities to help each other, action on 20mph speed limits, and all of us working together to tackle the climate emergency.”

SNP councillor Sheila McCole said: “During 2023, I hope everyone in Ward 10 has a home in safe and welcoming communities without having to choose between eating and heating; that our excellent schools continue to educate and nurture our young people; and that delivery of NHS Scotland’s National Treatment Centre on PRI site will progress.”

Conservative councillor Andy Chan said: “I want to support the redevelopment of the City Hall as a world-class tourist attraction and to improve infrastructure around Perth.

“I want improved opportunities for young people to stay in Perth after finishing school and for Perth to thrive as a place for people to spend their leisure time.”

Highland Perthshire councillors

Conservative councillor John Duff said: “This will be a challenging year. Especially looking forward to supporting affordable housing via Aberfeldy Development Trust, Pitlochry Community Action Plan, the new Scottish Crannog Centre site at Dalerb, the development at Taymouth Castle and rural communities throughout Highland Perthshire. Wishing you all peace, happiness, health and security in 2023.”

Councillor John Duff at General Wade's Bridge in Aberfeldy.
Councillor John Duff at General Wade’s Bridge in Aberfeldy. Image: John Duff.

Provost Xander McDade: “This year in my role as provost I am hoping to be able to facilitate greater cross-party cooperation in the council, particularly as we face tough budget decisions. As a local ward councillor I intend to continue my campaign for a replacement Pitlochry Primary School.”

SNP Bailie Mike Williamson said: “It is not much of a resolution and more of an aspiration that we should all come together in recognising what is important to us all. There are times when we will trip up and other times when we are ahead of the race.”

Blairgowrie councillors

SNP councillor Tom McEwan said: “Inflation’s crippling to both individuals and the ability of the council to provide services.

“Standing still with no retrograde would be a good start. We will focus on helping those in need and supporting organisations that do likewise, it’s time to stand together and be the supportive community we are.”

Councillor Tom McEwan
Councillor Tom McEwan. Image: Kathryn Anderson.

Conservative councillor Caroline Shiers said: “I’ll focus on education, welfare, jobs, pothole-fixing, tourism, greenspace/playpark improvements, community resilience. We need to see Blairgowrie Recreation Centre built – delivering this against a backdrop of public sector finance cuts will be a challenge. I’ll continue supporting Blairgowrie, Rattray and Glens communities to be as independent and resilient as possible.”

Conservative councillor Bob Brawn said: “We approach a new year with uncertainty as inflation and interest rates continue to rise with no immediate easing in sight. I hope we can find the community spirit, which we had during Covid, to ensure our vulnerable citizens are looked after.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms
Playwrights Tonderai Munyevu, Isaac Tomiczek and Maheni Arthur. Image: Nigel R Glasgow/Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio play explores black British relationship with Covid-19 vaccine
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Iona Smith received a Courier gold star for 100 hours of volunteering at Rainbows Picture shows; Iona Smith. Auchterarder. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/12/2022
Perthshire teen Iona Smith awarded Gold Star for 100 hours of volunteering at Rainbows
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director's new…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; Buisness Teacher Rachel Scott at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Schools to close again next week as union confirms teacher strikes in Angus, Fife…
Some of the graffiti around Perth city centre. Image: Police Scotland
Graffiti in Perth city centre causes hundreds of pounds of damage
Tabla owner Praveen Kumar. Image: Fraser Band
Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff's Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks