Wetherspoon ditches plans for Perth rooftop beer garden

A bid to open a rooftop bar at Wetherspoon in Perth city centre has been shelved.

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon revealed refurbishment plans for its Capital Asset branch on Tay Street last summer, including an outdoor terrace on the roof of a proposed extension.

However revised plans for the work have now been approved by Perth and Kinross Council, without the rooftop bar.

It comes after the previous plan sparked a raft of objections, including from council staff who said revellers would watch and distract staff at the nearby office at 2 High Street.

Concerns listed by the council’s estates team included:

A request for a ban on background music played on the rooftop terrace.

Staff risk being exposed to cigarette smoke from the proposed new area

Proximity to occupied office spaces at 2 High Street will cause disruption

Users of the roof terrace will “see into the offices” and overlook the council’s car park

Bottles and rubbish may be discarded on to council employee’s vehicles

The revised application, which includes the original extension, will see a second bar created on the first floor, instead of the outdoor area.

A council report included alongside the application says: “The [previous] objections were primarily in relation to the proposed rooftop terrace, which has subsequently been deleted from the proposal.

“The revised proposal was re-advertised and no objections were received. One of the four objections was withdrawn.”

The council report adds: “The application has been amended to remove the proposed rooftop terrace, which is considered to address the concerns raised by objectors regarding noise and overlooking.

“Following re-notification to consultees and neighbours no further objections were received.

All of the other internal works included in the previous plans, including a refurbished kitchen and extra seating on the first floor, will go ahead.

These also include moving the toilets to a new part of the building.

Before it was a pub, the B-listed building was a bank and dates back to 1873.

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon said: “We can confirm that Wetherspoon received planning approval for the internal refurbishment and customer area at first floor level.

“The roof garden was removed from the application and we have no dates or plans to proceed [with it] at this moment in time.”