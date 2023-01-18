Perth street closes following reports of loose cladding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth street closes following reports of loose cladding

By Emma Duncan and Matteo Bell
January 18 2023, 2.40pm Updated: January 19 2023, 6.10am
Firefighters on George Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson
Firefighters on George Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

A Perth city centre street was closed following reports of loose cladding on a building.

The loose render – a type of cement cladding used to coat exterior walls – on a building on George Street was reported to the fire service by building standards just before 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews, including a height appliance, were working on the flats above the Next Home office on George Street.

Police set up a cordon to prevent access to the street.

The road has since reopened.

Firefighters dealing with the loose cladding on George Street in Perth. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

One witness said: “I was just coming out of Marks and Spencers and saw some blue flashing lights.

“It looked like there was only one fire engine but there’s actually two.

Two appliances sent to George Street from Perth station

“They’re taking part of a building off so looks like it’s loose.

“After the fire at the New County Hotel you see fire engines and get really worried and concerned that it’s something more serious.”

Police have set up a cordon along the street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

A fire service spokesperson said: “We got a call from building standards at 1.38pm.

“They advised us that there is a render falling off a building in George Street.

“Two appliances from Perth station, including a height appliance, were in attendance.

“They used some small tools to take off and secure loose cladding on the building.

The stop message came in at 2.18pm and crews were clear by 2.31pm.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We received a report that a large section of render had come loose and posed a risk to the public.

“On inspection, our Building Standards surveyors requested the attendance of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to remove the section of render.

“The road was only closed for safety while they were working and has now been reopened.”

