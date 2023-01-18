Perth street closes following reports of loose cladding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth city centre street was closed following reports of loose cladding on a building.

The loose render – a type of cement cladding used to coat exterior walls – on a building on George Street was reported to the fire service by building standards just before 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews, including a height appliance, were working on the flats above the Next Home office on George Street.

Police set up a cordon to prevent access to the street.

The road has since reopened.

One witness said: “I was just coming out of Marks and Spencers and saw some blue flashing lights.

“It looked like there was only one fire engine but there’s actually two.

Two appliances sent to George Street from Perth station

“They’re taking part of a building off so looks like it’s loose.

“After the fire at the New County Hotel you see fire engines and get really worried and concerned that it’s something more serious.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “We got a call from building standards at 1.38pm.

“They advised us that there is a render falling off a building in George Street.

“Two appliances from Perth station, including a height appliance, were in attendance.

“They used some small tools to take off and secure loose cladding on the building.

The stop message came in at 2.18pm and crews were clear by 2.31pm.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We received a report that a large section of render had come loose and posed a risk to the public.

“On inspection, our Building Standards surveyors requested the attendance of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to remove the section of render.

“The road was only closed for safety while they were working and has now been reopened.”