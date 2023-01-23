Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery

By Alasdair Clark
January 23 2023, 10.33am Updated: January 23 2023, 10.37am
Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Ballo the otter has made a full recovery. Image: Scottish SPCA

An otter driven over and left for dead at the side of a road near Kinross has made a full recovery.

The animal had been assumed dead by those driving past before Christmas, but one eagle-eyed passer-by noticed him moving his head.

He was taken to the Scottish SPCA’s wildlife rescue centre in Clackmannanshire by car.

The Scottish SPCA said it had to sedate the otter as he was “understandably feisty” and reluctant to be caught.

Ballo had to be sedated when he arrived at the rescue centre. Image: Scottish SPCA

Once sedated, the animal was transferred to the vet suite, where medics conducted a physical exam and carried out a series of x-rays.

A spokesperson for the animal welfare charity said: “Amazingly, there wasn’t a single break or fracture and all of his teeth were intact.”

Staff at the centre, who affectionately named the otter Ballo, then started treatment for a gash on his face and nose, and gave medication alongside his food.

Staff treated a nasty gash on the side of the otter’s face. Image: Scottish SPCA

The spokesperson added: “He was in our care for a few weeks until his face healed, he gained weight and became strong and fit enough to survive in the wild.

“We were so pleased when Ballo was released at the beginning of the year near to where he was found.”

Road incidents leading cause of otter deaths

Estimates place Scotland’s otter population at about 8,000, and the animals are regularly spotted around the lochs and rivers in Perth and Kinross.

But Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot says the animals are most at risk from collisions on the road – the leading cause of mortality in otters.

The agency’s website says: “NatureScot works closely with developers and road engineers to ensure that mitigation measures are put in place to avoid otter casualties on new roads.

“Such measures should also be retrofitted at existing known black spots where possible.”

