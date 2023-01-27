Perth woman with nine Scottish table tennis titles is now a national pickleball champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth woman with nine Scottish table tennis titles is now a national pickleball champion

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
January 27 2023, 5.53am Updated: January 27 2023, 3.19pm
Members of Perth Pickleball Club with Corinna Whitaker (middle, in black). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Members of Perth Pickleball Club with Corinna Whitaker (middle, in black). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A woman who grew up in Perth has become a Scottish champion in pickleball after retiring from table tennis at the age of 25.

Corinna Whitaker, 32, only took up the fast-growing sport in May 2021 after a glittering table tennis career in which she was crowned Scottish champion nine times.

Within 18 months she has won pickleball titles at the English and Scottish opens and is looking forward to more success in the future.

Corinna Whitaker at Perth College. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This week the Glasgow resident returned to her native city to pass on her knowledge to members of Perth Pickleball Club, of which her father Jonathan is a member.

In this article Corinna details her Perth upbringing and explains why pickleball has given her a new lease of life after quitting table tennis in her mid 20s.

At first she ‘hated it’

Corinna grew up on Burghmuir Road in the house in which her sister Kirsty still lives.

She went to Viewlands primary and had a year at St Johns primary before studying at Dollar Academy.

Jonathan and Corina Whitaker. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Jonathan, a computing project manager who worked for The Famous Grouse, was a table tennis buff who introduced her to the sport when she was seven years old.

He still plays the sport and also umpires internationally.

“The first time I played I absolutely hated it,” she said.

“I played with dad and I gave up straight away.

“But a year later I picked it up again and never stopped.”

‘Nothing set up for women’s game’

When she was 12 she joined Drumchapel Table Tennis Club after meeting its legendary coach Terry McLernon at a tournament in Aberdeen.

Corinna’s mother Tricia drove her to Glasgow every Tuesday and Thursday night, as well as at weekends, for practice and matches.

It was an ordeal that paid off handsomely as Corinna won Scottish titles every year between 2007 and 2016.

Six of her nine wins were in senior women’s doubles, with additional successes in junior girls (2007), senior women (2009) and senior mixed doubles (2015).

Corinna giving out advice to players at Perth Pickleball Club. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But, ironically, her proudest achievement was what eventually ended her table tennis career.

Alongside Gillian Edwards and Lynda Flaws, Corinna was in the Scotland side that came 14th in the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“Being at a home games it was a great experience and it was fantastic even to qualify,” Corinna said.

“But after the Commonwealths there was nothing set up for women’s game. There was no funding as well.

“I just thought that the Commonwealths was as high as I would get.

“There was not much chance I could get to the next one so I decided to call it a day.”

Pickleball continues to grow

Corinna moved to Glasgow at 18 and quickly started working at Drumchapel Sports Club.

Here she was introduced to pickleball and soon became addicted.

A cross between table tennis, short tennis and badminton, pickleball was invented in 1965 by an American family, using bits and pieces found around the house.

It has become an international success and is of particular attraction to those put off by the physical nature of tennis.

“It has got me active again, that’s for sure,” said Corinna.

Titles in Holland, England and Scotland

But it has also got her competitive juices flowing again.

Competitors are categorised using ratings ranging from 1.0 to 6.0+ depending on their level, with 1.0 being used for beginners and 6.0+ for advanced players.

Corinna in a pickleball practice session at Perth College. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In April 2002, alongside former table tennis colleague and Drumchapel teammate Lucy Elliott, she won the Dutch Open in her first tournament, at 4.0.

In July they then won the English Open at 5.0 and Corinna claimed the mixed doubles title with Thomas Cairns at 4.5.

The following month she again won two golds at the Scottish Open in Scotstoun, again with Lucy and Thomas.

In each of these successes she defeated opponents from abroad.

“In Europe pickleball is very big,” Corinna said.

80% of players transition from badminton

While funding is sparse in Scotland, Corinna and Lucy do at least have sponsorship from the US company Engage.

The firm pays for their rackets, bags and tops.

Corinna says that success in pickleball relies on good hand-eye coordination and the ability hit the ball firmly and accurately.

“At higher levels you need to be fit and have good stamina,” she said.

“You need good concentration as well – mental and physical.”

She says 80% of pickleball players formerly played badminton, with more recent newcomers transitioning from tennis.

Demand high for sport in Perth

One of the recent converts from table tennis is Corinna’s father Jonathan, who has played for Perth Pickleball Club since October last year.

Since the club was formed by Ali McGowan, Wendy Coventry and Fiona Clark in August 2022 it has gone from strength to strength.

It is affiliated to Pickleball Scotland and is a bronze member of PACES, which is run by Perth and Kinross Leisure (Live Active).

Corinna with Perth Pickleball Club members on a visit to Perth College. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Practice sessions initially took place at Perth College on Mondays and the North Inch Campus, Perth on Friday evenings.

But demand is so high that an additional session has been introduced at Perth College to Thursdays.

It now has 40 official members and plenty of others play on an informal basis.

Fair City return pleases father

This week Corinna took two sessions in Perth to pass on her expertise.

Jonathan Whitaker, Corinna’s father. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“This is the first time I have seen the club,” she said.

“My parents used to come and watch me play so they gave it a shot themselves and became addicted.

“My dad especially; he plays pickleball five times a week and still plays table tennis. He enjoys the fitness and exercise he gets out of it.

“Dad gave me a lot of table tennis coaching over the years so I am happy to help him and anyone who wants to play the sport.

“I have seen people in their 80s and in their teens play this sport. It is so easy to adjust and play.

“Pickleball is growing so much and it is good to play something that is fun and also take you places.

“If anyone gets a chance to play it they should because it is great exercise for everyone.

“Everyone is so friendly and fun and I have had so many more social interactions with the people I have met.”

Table tennis story not over yet…

The table tennis story is not quite over for Corinna.

Lucy has persuaded her to stage a one-off comeback alongside her in the Scottish Championships at Perth’s Bell’s Sports Centre on the weekend of March 4 and 5.

Victory would seal her 10th title.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
Coupar Angus man Andrew Valentine has been trying to conduct background research into Coupar Two Ltd.
Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax…
Jim Duff outside his home in Boat Brae, Rattray. Image: Jim Duff.
John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels
The A85 at the edge of Perth. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of overnight A85 road closures on edge of Perth
Walker Ross Kinghorn is missing in Perthshire. Image: Police Scotland
Belongings of missing walker found in Perthshire
Alan Cumming
Perthshire's Hollywood star Alan Cumming hands back OBE over British Empire 'misgivings'
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
From 27 to 3... Council to cut number of flags flown from Perth HQ
North Port restaurant's Sea Trout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant North Port makes Michelin Recommends list
Dragos Henter. Image: Facebook.
Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant…
Angus Forbes at the telegraph pole right in the middle of the new path at Gourdie Hill, Errol. Image: Angus Forbes.
Complaints after path in Errol laid with telegraph pole in the middle of it

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back
Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns.
TELLYBOX: Intriguing start to Everyone Else Burns and its cult family

Editor's Picks

Most Commented