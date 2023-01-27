Perth woman with nine Scottish table tennis titles is now a national pickleball champion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who grew up in Perth has become a Scottish champion in pickleball after retiring from table tennis at the age of 25.

Corinna Whitaker, 32, only took up the fast-growing sport in May 2021 after a glittering table tennis career in which she was crowned Scottish champion nine times.

Within 18 months she has won pickleball titles at the English and Scottish opens and is looking forward to more success in the future.

This week the Glasgow resident returned to her native city to pass on her knowledge to members of Perth Pickleball Club, of which her father Jonathan is a member.

In this article Corinna details her Perth upbringing and explains why pickleball has given her a new lease of life after quitting table tennis in her mid 20s.

At first she ‘hated it’

Corinna grew up on Burghmuir Road in the house in which her sister Kirsty still lives.

She went to Viewlands primary and had a year at St Johns primary before studying at Dollar Academy.

Jonathan, a computing project manager who worked for The Famous Grouse, was a table tennis buff who introduced her to the sport when she was seven years old.

He still plays the sport and also umpires internationally.

“The first time I played I absolutely hated it,” she said.

“I played with dad and I gave up straight away.

“But a year later I picked it up again and never stopped.”

‘Nothing set up for women’s game’

When she was 12 she joined Drumchapel Table Tennis Club after meeting its legendary coach Terry McLernon at a tournament in Aberdeen.

Corinna’s mother Tricia drove her to Glasgow every Tuesday and Thursday night, as well as at weekends, for practice and matches.

It was an ordeal that paid off handsomely as Corinna won Scottish titles every year between 2007 and 2016.

Six of her nine wins were in senior women’s doubles, with additional successes in junior girls (2007), senior women (2009) and senior mixed doubles (2015).

But, ironically, her proudest achievement was what eventually ended her table tennis career.

Alongside Gillian Edwards and Lynda Flaws, Corinna was in the Scotland side that came 14th in the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“Being at a home games it was a great experience and it was fantastic even to qualify,” Corinna said.

“But after the Commonwealths there was nothing set up for women’s game. There was no funding as well.

“I just thought that the Commonwealths was as high as I would get.

“There was not much chance I could get to the next one so I decided to call it a day.”

Pickleball continues to grow

Corinna moved to Glasgow at 18 and quickly started working at Drumchapel Sports Club.

Here she was introduced to pickleball and soon became addicted.

A cross between table tennis, short tennis and badminton, pickleball was invented in 1965 by an American family, using bits and pieces found around the house.

It has become an international success and is of particular attraction to those put off by the physical nature of tennis.

“It has got me active again, that’s for sure,” said Corinna.

Titles in Holland, England and Scotland

But it has also got her competitive juices flowing again.

Competitors are categorised using ratings ranging from 1.0 to 6.0+ depending on their level, with 1.0 being used for beginners and 6.0+ for advanced players.

In April 2002, alongside former table tennis colleague and Drumchapel teammate Lucy Elliott, she won the Dutch Open in her first tournament, at 4.0.

In July they then won the English Open at 5.0 and Corinna claimed the mixed doubles title with Thomas Cairns at 4.5.

The following month she again won two golds at the Scottish Open in Scotstoun, again with Lucy and Thomas.

In each of these successes she defeated opponents from abroad.

“In Europe pickleball is very big,” Corinna said.

80% of players transition from badminton

While funding is sparse in Scotland, Corinna and Lucy do at least have sponsorship from the US company Engage.

The firm pays for their rackets, bags and tops.

Corinna says that success in pickleball relies on good hand-eye coordination and the ability hit the ball firmly and accurately.

“At higher levels you need to be fit and have good stamina,” she said.

“You need good concentration as well – mental and physical.”

She says 80% of pickleball players formerly played badminton, with more recent newcomers transitioning from tennis.

Demand high for sport in Perth

One of the recent converts from table tennis is Corinna’s father Jonathan, who has played for Perth Pickleball Club since October last year.

Since the club was formed by Ali McGowan, Wendy Coventry and Fiona Clark in August 2022 it has gone from strength to strength.

It is affiliated to Pickleball Scotland and is a bronze member of PACES, which is run by Perth and Kinross Leisure (Live Active).

Practice sessions initially took place at Perth College on Mondays and the North Inch Campus, Perth on Friday evenings.

But demand is so high that an additional session has been introduced at Perth College to Thursdays.

It now has 40 official members and plenty of others play on an informal basis.

Fair City return pleases father

This week Corinna took two sessions in Perth to pass on her expertise.

“This is the first time I have seen the club,” she said.

“My parents used to come and watch me play so they gave it a shot themselves and became addicted.

“My dad especially; he plays pickleball five times a week and still plays table tennis. He enjoys the fitness and exercise he gets out of it.

“Dad gave me a lot of table tennis coaching over the years so I am happy to help him and anyone who wants to play the sport.

“I have seen people in their 80s and in their teens play this sport. It is so easy to adjust and play.

“Pickleball is growing so much and it is good to play something that is fun and also take you places.

“If anyone gets a chance to play it they should because it is great exercise for everyone.

“Everyone is so friendly and fun and I have had so many more social interactions with the people I have met.”

Table tennis story not over yet…

The table tennis story is not quite over for Corinna.

Lucy has persuaded her to stage a one-off comeback alongside her in the Scottish Championships at Perth’s Bell’s Sports Centre on the weekend of March 4 and 5.

Victory would seal her 10th title.