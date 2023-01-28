Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Kinross home.

Smoke was seen billowing from a roof space at a property on Smith Street just after midday on Saturday.

Appliances from Lochgelly are currently at the scene and crews from Dunfermline were being drafted in.

Police have closed the area off around Smith Street.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received the first call at 12.34pm in connection with the fire.

She said: “Appliances from Lochgelly are currently in attendance at a fire in Kinross.

“Crews from Dunfermline are also en route to the incident.

“We received the first call at 12.34pm.”