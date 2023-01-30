Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed

By Amie Flett
January 30 2023, 12.01pm
The torchlight procession through the streets of Perth for the opening concert of the 2022 Royal National Mòd. Image: Sandy Cook
The torchlight procession through the streets of Perth for the opening concert of the 2022 Royal National Mòd. Image: Sandy Cook

The economic impact of Perth hosting the Royal National Mòd last year has been revealed.

The traditional music festival took place in the Fair City for the first time in 18 years in October.

The nine-day event celebrated Gaelic music in various forms.

Economic boost above initial predictions

More than 7,500 people visited the region for the festival, supporting the equivalent of about 30 full-time jobs.

Organisers have revealed that the total economic boost to the city and surrounding area was £2.5 million – which was £1.5m above initial predictions.

It is estimated a further £1m could be spent in Perth by Mòd attendees returning to the city in the future after enjoying their visit in October.

Elizabeth Maclean, 11, of the Goodlyburn Gaelic Medium in Perth, performs in the city centre with her brother James, 9, at the launch of the Royal National Mòd. Image: Martin Shields

Allan Campbell, An Comunn Gaidhealach president, said: “It is such a vital festival in the calendar of the Gaelic community and one that we know year on year has a massive cultural and economic impact on host towns and cities across Scotland.

“Perth was no different, with the Mòd generating a sizable economic boost to the city and surrounding areas, as well as stimulating interest in Gaelic language and culture.

“An Comunn congratulates everyone involved in the 2022 Royal National Mòd and we are very much looking forward to this year’s 2023 event in Paisley.”

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, leading the torch light procession. Image: Sandy Cook.

Councillor Andrew Parrott, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, said: The Mòd not only delivered a significant boost to local businesses it also demonstrated what a great host city Perth is, both in terms of the venues we have and the warm welcome we gave to visitors last year.

“Before last year, Perth had not hosted the Mòd since 2004 and I hope it is not another 18 years before it returns.”

