Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed

The economic impact of Perth hosting the Royal National Mòd last year has been revealed.

The traditional music festival took place in the Fair City for the first time in 18 years in October.

The nine-day event celebrated Gaelic music in various forms.

Economic boost above initial predictions

More than 7,500 people visited the region for the festival, supporting the equivalent of about 30 full-time jobs.

Organisers have revealed that the total economic boost to the city and surrounding area was £2.5 million – which was £1.5m above initial predictions.

It is estimated a further £1m could be spent in Perth by Mòd attendees returning to the city in the future after enjoying their visit in October.

Allan Campbell, An Comunn Gaidhealach president, said: “It is such a vital festival in the calendar of the Gaelic community and one that we know year on year has a massive cultural and economic impact on host towns and cities across Scotland.

“Perth was no different, with the Mòd generating a sizable economic boost to the city and surrounding areas, as well as stimulating interest in Gaelic language and culture.

“An Comunn congratulates everyone involved in the 2022 Royal National Mòd and we are very much looking forward to this year’s 2023 event in Paisley.”

Councillor Andrew Parrott, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, said: The Mòd not only delivered a significant boost to local businesses it also demonstrated what a great host city Perth is, both in terms of the venues we have and the warm welcome we gave to visitors last year.

“Before last year, Perth had not hosted the Mòd since 2004 and I hope it is not another 18 years before it returns.”